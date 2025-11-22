Innova DDB Ghana Launches “Call Them Out” Campaign to End Silence on Familial Sexual Abuse

Innova DDB Ghana, in partnership with Family Renaissance International (FRI) and 3Music TV unveiled the Call Them Out campaign, an initiative designed to confront the hidden crisis of familial sexual abuse and the culture of silence that often surrounds it.

The campaign was launched on Thursday at the Accra High School to coincide with the International Day of the Child, which promotes children’s rights and global action for their well-being.

For too long, families have chosen to remain silent when abuse is perpetrated by relatives or close family friends, prioritising the protection of the family name over the safety and dignity of victims. The campaign challenges these social norms and calls on society to speak up rather than placing the burden solely on victims.

To mark the opening of the event, Mr. Joel Nettey, CEO of the Ninani Group, set the tone for the event, capturing the essence of the Call Them Out campaign – “Familial sexual abuse is not new to us, it’s been with us for a long time – the only problem is we don’t speak about it in Ghana. It’s time for somebody to call them out. Innova DDB is using our inherent tool of marketing communications expertise to change behaviour to do good. Call Them Out seeks to end this practice by encouraging families and communities to speak openly, protect survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Joel Nettey, CEO – Ninani Group, speaking at the launch

The launch brought together experts from the field of psychology, family life counselling, and advocacy on an interactive panel to share insights on the topic, addressing the urgent need for wide-scale awareness, prevention, reporting and support systems for young people affected by abuse.

In her opening statement, Rev. Mrs. Catherine Onwioduokit, the Founding President of FRI, commended the campaign as vital to the transition to a culture of accountability and protection. “The ‘shh shh’ – don’t talk about it, is the one ruining families. There are some things to be quiet about, and there are some things to talk about – abuse is certainly something you talk about.

Don’t feel too intimidated to talk about it.” She further highlights how the proliferation of social media has enabled the conversations to stay up and remain relevant. “Conversations are sparking up. We have people online calling out abusers, and it is an indication that we are transitioning from a culture of silence to a culture of accountability, responsibility and protection.”

The panel conversation also included Dr. Delasy Kwami Gbekor, a General Practitioner at Lucca Health Medical Specialty Centre and Founder of Twelve in Twelve LBG; Ethel Obeng-Treve, a Clinical Psychologist and Executive Director of Fafanto Psych Organisation, and Ophelia Awinboma Azure, Co-founder of the Centre for Public Health Development Initiative, as they discussed the culture of silence shrouded around familial sexual abuse, and the need to move beyond simply creating awareness, but empowering students and the general community to stand, speak up and protect victims and hold victims accountable.

Key to discussions were the manipulative and coercive tactics that the abusers employ to lure unsuspecting young ones and indulge in acts that traumatise the victims as they are forced to live with the pain for the rest of their lives.

They also discussed the culture of stigmatisation and punishment, which is a major barrier preventing victims and their families from seeking help due to the negative labels that may be associated with them. They consequently urged students to be each other’s keepers and be individual champions who will lead a new generation of protection, accountability, and advocacy.

Their insights highlighted the devastating impact of silence and the transformative power of speaking out – Call Them Out is more than a campaign, it is a movement to restore dignity, protect the vulnerable, and reshape cultural norms.

Audrey Quaye, the Creative Director of Innova DDB, emphasised that the CALL THEM OUT campaign goes beyond just events. It also includes measures to support victims by offering phone call pathways on the Call Them Out landing page, access to educational downloadable resources, and a team of qualified experts, counsellors, and professionals available to assist victims in accessing help. The campaign will also be amplified through the official hashtag #CallThemOut across digital platforms.

Cyril Gockel, Head of Brands and Marketing (3Music TV), acknowledged the importance of Call Them Out. “3Music TV is happy to be the media partner of this transformative project, and we are excited to use our channels to help amplify the message, especially in a period where conversations on sexual abuse and body autonomy are the order of the day”.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Kenneth Hammond, the COO of Innova DDB, celebrated the launch of Call Them Out as a promise to usher change: “Today is more than an event; it is the beginning of a shared commitment to change. What we have launched today is not just a program; it is a promise where it truly matters.” He further challenged everyone to be an advocate for the message, “as we leave here today, let us be ambassadors of this initiative, keep advocating, keep supporting, and keep pushing for the change we want to see.”

Call Them Out positions accountability as the true measure of family strength.

About the Partners

Innova DDB Ghana is an award-winning advertising and marketing communications agency offering brand consulting, public relations, digital services and media production, and is affiliated with the global DDB Worldwide network.

Family Renaissance International is a registered non-profit, non-denominational Christian organisation focused on family life, marriage and spiritual development through teaching, mentoring and evangelism.

3Music TV is a Ghanaian entertainment company operating a 24-hour lifestyle television channel that produces shows, organises live events and creates youth-focused digital content.