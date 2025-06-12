Inmates Join Thousands Sitting for 2025 BECE Exams in Kumasi

Five inmates from Kumasi Central Prison are participating in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) alongside regular students, marking a significant step in Ghana’s prisoner rehabilitation efforts.

The inmates, registered through the Reformation School at the Central Police Station, are writing their papers at Bantama Adventist Senior High School under secure supervision.

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly’s Physical Education Coordinator, Pious Kwame Kwateng, confirmed the inmates’ participation, emphasizing that all candidates were treated equally. “I advised both students and supervisors to maintain focus and create a supportive environment,” Kwateng told journalists. The inmates’ inclusion follows established protocols for national examinations.

Kumasi Mayor Richard Ofori Boadi Agyemang, during his inspection tour of examination centers, encouraged all 9,846 candidates in the metropolis to approach the exams with confidence. “This examination marks the beginning of your careers,” he stated, while cautioning against malpractice. Education Director David Oppong reminded students that the tests covered material from their standard curriculum.

The participation of incarcerated individuals in national exams reflects Ghana’s commitment to educational access and social reintegration. Correctional service officials note that such opportunities help prepare inmates for productive lives post-incarceration. This year’s BECE in Kumasi involves students from 234 public and private junior high schools, with girls slightly outnumbering boys at 5,153 to 4,693 respectively.