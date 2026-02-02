Infrastructure Africa 2026 Targets Continental Investment Gap in Cape Town Summit

A major infrastructure investment conference will convene in Cape Town next month to address Africa’s annual financing shortfall estimated between 68 billion and 108 billion United States dollars (USD), organizers announced on Monday, February 2, 2026.

The Infrastructure Africa 2026 Conference and Exhibition will take place from March 2 to 3, 2026, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in South Africa. The event aims to connect governments, project developers, investors, development finance institutions (DFIs), multilateral development banks (MDBs), private equity firms, engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and technology providers.

According to the African Development Bank (AfDB), Africa requires between 130 billion and 170 billion USD annually in infrastructure spending to meet basic development requirements. The continent currently spends approximately 75 billion to 80 billion USD each year, creating a persistent deficit that costs Africa an estimated 500 billion USD in lost gross domestic product (GDP), 74 million jobs, and one million lives annually.

Liz Hart, Managing Director of the event, emphasized that infrastructure investment serves as the foundation for Africa’s economic growth trajectory. She noted that the conference provides a platform for stakeholders to reduce investment risks, prepare projects effectively, and establish partnerships aimed at closing the financing gap.

Strategic infrastructure investments could generate substantial returns for the continent. Research indicates that every one billion USD invested in African infrastructure unlocks up to six billion USD in GDP value through enhanced productivity, job creation, improved logistics efficiency, and expanded service access.

An ambitious annual investment push of 155 billion USD in infrastructure development could boost long-term GDP growth to 8.9 per cent, potentially more than doubling Africa’s economic output by 2040 and surpassing African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 targets.

Transport and energy sectors dominate infrastructure requirements, with roads accounting for approximately 32 per cent and railways representing roughly 24 per cent of identified needs. Water and sanitation, digital connectivity, and urban systems present additional high-impact opportunities for entrepreneurship and inclusive growth.

The conference will emphasize early-stage project preparation, robust feasibility studies, risk mitigation strategies, regulatory alignment, and corridor-based investments designed to attract private capital and accelerate project delivery. Key themes include project preparation, de-risking strategies, innovative financing mechanisms such as public-private partnerships (PPPs) and blended finance, corridor development, and alignment with African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) goals and sustainable development priorities.

The event builds on previous editions that have facilitated high-value connections and outcomes within Africa’s infrastructure ecosystem. The 2026 conference arrives as the continent grapples with substantial infrastructure deficits that hinder foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, regional value chain development, trade expansion, and full participation in the global economy.

Water and sanitation infrastructure accounts for approximately 41 per cent of the financing gap, followed by electricity supply and transport access at about 28 per cent each. Information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure comprises the remainder.

Despite ongoing funding from various international initiatives including China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the European Union’s Global Gateway, and the G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment, Africa continues to face challenges in developing bankable projects and attracting sufficient private sector participation.

The AfDB has invested 44 billion USD in African infrastructure development over the past seven years, financing 25 transport corridors, constructing over 18,000 kilometers of roads, 27 border crossings, and 16 bridges. However, these investments have not substantially reduced the annual financing shortfall.

The conference takes place alongside the 18th Africa Energy Indaba, scheduled for March 3 to 5, 2026, also at the CTICC. Both events aim to mobilize investment and drive project delivery across the continent’s critical infrastructure sectors.