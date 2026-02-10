Infrastructure Africa 2026 Opens with AfCFTA Integration Focus

Infrastructure Africa 2026 launches Monday, March 2, 2026, with a strategic plenary examining how coordinated regional investment can accelerate economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework at Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa.

The opening session titled Infrastructure for a Connected Continent: Building the Backbone for AfCFTA Success brings together senior leaders from finance, development institutions, government, industry and digital infrastructure sectors. Duncan Bonnet of Africa House will moderate discussions exploring cross border transport corridors, integrated power pools, digital connectivity networks and logistics platforms essential to unlocking intra-African trade.

Confirmed panelists include Mameetse Masemola representing Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), Lucy Chege from Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group), Aymeric d’Ydewalle of Saint-Gobain Africa, Satu Kahkonen serving as World Bank Country Director, and Carlos De Almeida from WIOCC telecommunications.

The conference addresses Africa’s infrastructure financing gap estimated between 68 billion and 108 billion United States dollars (USD) annually, a deficit constraining full implementation of the AfCFTA agreement that entered force in May 2019 and commenced trading January 1, 2021. The free trade area encompasses 1.3 billion people across 55 countries with combined gross domestic product (GDP) approaching 3.4 trillion USD.

Liz Hart, managing director of Infrastructure Africa, emphasized that connected transport corridors, reliable power systems and robust digital networks represent foundational requirements for realizing AfCFTA benefits. The conference convenes policymakers, investors, project developers, financiers, engineering firms and technology providers to catalyze partnerships advancing bankable projects across the continent.

Key themes include aligning national infrastructure plans with AfCFTA priorities, financing cross border infrastructure at scale, reducing risk in regional projects for private sector participation, strengthening regional energy and digital integration, deploying public-private partnerships as catalysts, and mobilizing multilateral development finance institutions.

Intra-African trade remains anchored at approximately 15 to 18 percent of total continental commerce, significantly below the 50 percent target envisioned by AfCFTA architects. Infrastructure deficits represent primary constraints preventing enhanced regional value chains and long term industrialization across member states.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) invested 44 billion USD in African infrastructure development over seven years through 2024, financing 25 transport corridors, constructing over 18,000 kilometers of roads, 27 border crossings and 16 bridges. However, these investments have not substantially reduced annual financing shortfalls hampering continental integration.

Research indicates every one billion USD invested in African infrastructure unlocks up to six billion USD in GDP value through enhanced productivity, job creation, improved logistics efficiency and expanded service access. An annual investment push of 155 billion USD could boost long term GDP growth to 8.9 percent, potentially more than doubling Africa’s economic output by 2040 and surpassing African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 targets.

Energy infrastructure dominates private capital allocation, capturing 41 percent of deal volume and 57 percent of deal value between 2012 and 2023. Nearly 100 million Africans gained electricity access over the past decade, yet more than 600 million people remain without reliable power, representing over 80 percent of the world’s energy deprived population.

Africa’s renewable energy capacity reached approximately 67 gigawatts in 2024, with South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia leading expansion. South Africa tripled renewable capacity since 2015 as the continent transitions toward sustainable energy systems aligned with climate commitments and development objectives.

The session examines how infrastructure investment across transport, energy and information and communications technology (ICT) sectors can reduce trade barriers, lower transaction costs and enhance regional competitiveness. Coordinated infrastructure delivery no longer represents an optional enhancement but foundational necessity for continental growth under AfCFTA framework.

TDB Group serves as one of Africa’s primary trade development finance institutions supporting cross border trade and infrastructure projects across 23 African member states. The bank specializes in trade finance, project finance and infrastructure development aligned with regional economic community objectives and AfCFTA implementation priorities.

Saint-Gobain Africa operates across multiple African markets providing construction materials and building solutions supporting infrastructure development. The company supplies products for transport corridors, energy facilities and urban development projects aligned with sustainable construction practices.

WIOCC operates terrestrial fiber networks and subsea cable systems connecting African countries to global telecommunications infrastructure. The company’s digital backbone supports e-commerce platforms, financial services integration and data connectivity essential for AfCFTA digital trade protocols.

Infrastructure South Africa coordinates strategic infrastructure planning across national departments and state owned enterprises. The organization prioritizes projects supporting economic transformation, regional integration and service delivery aligned with national development objectives.

The World Bank Country Director position oversees development financing supporting infrastructure projects, policy reforms and capacity building programs. The institution provides technical assistance, risk mitigation instruments and concessional financing supporting bankable infrastructure ventures across priority sectors.

The conference runs March 2 to 3, 2026, featuring high level panels, business networking sessions and exhibitions showcasing infrastructure solutions and investment opportunities. The event coincides with the 18th Africa Energy Indaba scheduled March 3 to 5, 2026, also at Cape Town International Convention Centre, creating synergies between infrastructure and energy sector stakeholders.

AfCFTA established the world’s largest free trade area by number of participating countries. Member states committed to eliminating tariffs on most goods and services over periods ranging from five to 13 years depending on development levels and product categories. Protocol negotiations continue on investment, intellectual property rights, competition policy and digital trade.

The agreement’s operational phase launched July 7, 2019, following establishment of supporting mechanisms including the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) enabling intra-African trade payments in local currencies. As of December 2025, 49 countries have ratified the AfCFTA agreement with instruments deposited at African Union Commission headquarters.