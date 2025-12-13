Informa Markets signs MoU with UPA and GCM to support continued growth of Africa Health ExCon

Informa Markets, a global exhibitions leader and organiser of the World Health Expo, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Egypt’s Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) and Global Conference Management (GCM) to accelerate the growth of Africa Health ExCon – one of the continent’s most influential healthcare exhibition and conferences.

Through this strategic partnership, Informa Markets will play a pivotal role in the global expansion of Africa Health ExCon, which has been held annually in Egypt since 2022.

Peter Hall, President for Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa at Informa Markets, said:

“This partnership reflects the core mission of Informa Markets – to build bridges and strengthen collaboration in the healthcare industry.

Working with UPA and GCM to co-organise Africa Health ExCon in 2026 allows us to expand its reach and impact. It also enables us to support a country that is now a regional hub for procurement, manufacturing and health-system excellence.”

Dr. Hisham Stait, Chairman of Egypt’s Unified Procurement Authority, added:

“Partnering with Informa Markets allows us to attract international manufacturers, investors, and policymakers. We see Informa Markets as a strategic partner that will bring the expertise, networks and global visibility needed to amplify Africa Health ExCon, elevate its impact, and allow us to showcase Egypt’s progress on a global stage.”

Together, Informa Markets, UPA and GCM will combine their strengths to reinforce Africa Health ExCon as a leading event for innovation and partnership. This collaboration ensures Africa Health ExCon continues to grow in influence and reach across Africa and beyond.