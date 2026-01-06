Infinix Unveils Breakthrough Mobile Technologies at CES 2026

Infinix showcased a portfolio of groundbreaking mobile innovations at CES Showstoppers 2026, introducing technologies that push boundaries in connectivity, performance cooling, and device personalization under its “Joyful Tech, Beyond Limits” philosophy.

The innovation-driven technology brand revealed several industry-first features, including a consumer-grade satellite communication system, advanced liquid cooling architecture, and active visual backplate technology that transforms smartphone design and functionality.

Satellite Communication Breaks Connectivity Barriers

Infinix introduced satellite communication capability to consumer smartphones in an unprecedented implementation. The system provides coverage across nearly two-thirds of Earth’s surface, vastly expanding satellite connectivity compared to existing market offerings.

The technology supports 4 kilobits per second (kbps) transmission, enabling two-way, high-definition voice calls and short message service. Built on a unified communication system, the solution requires no additional registration and seamlessly switches between mobile roaming and satellite connectivity without user intervention.

The system accommodates both speaker mode and Bluetooth headset calling, maintaining clear voice pickup even in windy conditions. This keeps users connected in remote areas or unexpected signal dead zones where traditional cellular networks fail.

The NOTE 60 Ultra will be the first Infinix model featuring this satellite solution. The company aims to establish a Space-Air-Ground All-scenario Integrated Network, democratizing connectivity technology and laying groundwork for future developments including 6G networks, augmented reality (AR), and real-time environmental artificial intelligence (AI).

HydroFlow Cooling Architecture Enables Peak Performance

Infinix engineers developed the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, representing one of the smartphone industry’s most advanced liquid cooling solutions. The system centers on the world’s first Dual-Piezoelectric-Ceramic Single-Pump Technology.

Using electric current to drive high-frequency deformation of piezoelectric ceramics, the pump propels fluorinated liquid at flow rates reaching 6.5 milliliters per minute, doubling the speed of conventional active liquid cooling systems. The liquid cooling channels achieve 100 percent coverage of mainboard core heat sources for exceptional cooling precision and efficiency.

Complementing the liquid system, Infinix introduced the first piezoelectric fan technology designed for smartphones. Rather than traditional spinning blades, the fan employs a 0.1 millimeter ultra-thin vibrating sheet, half the thickness of human hair, that pulses 25,000 times per second. This creates high-pressure turbulent air jets delivering over 10 times greater heat dissipation efficiency than conventional blades while operating nearly silently due to its solid-state structure.

The integrated HydroFlow system combines liquid and active air cooling for stable performance and improved tactile experience during extended use. Infinix indicated it continues exploring next-generation solutions, including Full-Chamber Immersive Cooling where liquid directly contacts key components.

To maximize performance capabilities, Infinix revealed an industry-first split controller featuring a large pressure-sensitive touchpad for ultra-low-latency control. Wireless magnetic triggers with mouse-grade micro-switches transform devices into immersive gaming stations, allowing users to fully exploit the advanced cooling system’s stable high performance.

Active Visual Backplate Creates Dynamic Designs

Infinix enters a new customization era through Active Visual Backplate Technology that brings dynamic character to devices without consuming additional power. The system employs precise optical microstructures including color-changing louvres, high-frame-rate continuous dynamic gratings, and naked-eye 3D film to actively manipulate reflected light.

Simply rotating the phone reveals flowing colors, vivid continuous animations, or mesmerizing three-dimensional stereoscopic images on the back cover. These dynamic visuals overlay an advanced monolithic cold-carved polymer structure that seamlessly integrates the camera module into the rear panel.

Enhanced interactivity comes from smart materials including bistable thermo-chromatic ink and starry photochromic leather that actively shift patterns and colors with temperature and ambient light changes. The combination of angle-dependent color shifts, 3D floating imagery, multi-frame animations, temperature-sensitive interactivity, and color-changing leather creates living personality in device designs.

AI ModuVerse Expands Functional Possibilities

Infinix introduced the AI ModuVerse system featuring five powerful modular accessories. These modules connect to Infinix smartphones via a unified magnetic interface to expand functional possibilities and enable scenario-based specialization.

The AI ModuVerse lineup includes the Mic Modu for professional noise reduction, a magnetically attached anti-shake SportsCam Modu, a Meeting Modu integrating translation and notes generation, a StackPower Modu supporting on-demand power expansion, and a VlogCam Modu for AI-driven subject tracking and gesture control.

The CES 2026 showcase reaffirms Infinix’s commitment to pushing mobile innovation boundaries by integrating advanced satellite connectivity, pioneering cooling systems, personalized design elements, and a modular AI ecosystem to deliver technology that empowers creativity and connects the world.