Infinix Launches Smart 10 Plus with 6000mAh Battery

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Infinix has officially launched its Smart 10 Plus 5G device, positioning it as an entry-level option for consumers seeking next-generation connectivity without premium pricing. The device was announced in June 2025 and features a 6.67-inch display, Unisoc T7250 chipset, and 6000mAh battery, targeting first-time smartphone buyers and budget-conscious consumers.

The handset distinguishes itself in the crowded budget segment through its substantial battery capacity and smooth display technology. The device includes a 120Hz display refresh rate, a feature typically reserved for higher-priced models, giving users enhanced scrolling and gaming experiences.

Infinix designed the Smart 10 Plus with aesthetic appeal in mind, offering four color variants including Titanium Silver, Twilight Gold, Iris Blue, and Sleek Black. The device maintains a lightweight profile at under 200 grams while incorporating a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IP64 rating for basic dust and splash protection.

The smartphone’s 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel delivers HD+ resolution with 500 nits peak brightness, providing adequate visibility for indoor usage. While the resolution may not match FHD+ panels found in slightly higher-priced alternatives, the 120Hz refresh rate compensates by delivering smoother visual performance during daily interactions.

The device is equipped with 4GB of RAM expandable up to 8GB virtually, paired with 128GB internal storage. Users can expand storage further through microSD support up to 2TB, addressing the needs of media-heavy consumers. The Unisoc T7250 processor handles everyday tasks including browsing, messaging, and light gaming, though performance limitations become apparent during intensive multitasking scenarios.

Photography capabilities center around a dual-camera configuration featuring an 8MP primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. The setup includes HDR and Night mode functionality, producing acceptable results in favorable lighting conditions. Video recording reaches 1080p resolution, while an 8MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls with reasonable clarity.

The device’s most significant advantage lies in its 6000mAh battery capacity, which reportedly delivers up to two days of regular usage. This addresses a key concern for students and working professionals who require reliable all-day performance. The 15W charging support requires approximately two hours for complete charging, though wireless charging remains absent from the feature set.

Connectivity options include support for multiple 5G bands, ensuring compatibility with expanding network infrastructure in metropolitan areas. Additional features encompass dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB-C connectivity. Audio output relies on a single loudspeaker with Ultra Volume Mode for outdoor environments, though overall sound quality remains basic.

The Smart 10 Plus operates on XOS 15.1 based on Android 15, providing users with customization options alongside pre-installed applications. While some users may find the additional software unnecessary, the interface offers reasonable functionality for the target demographic.

Market positioning places the device around ₹11,999 ex-showroom price point, with on-road pricing varying between ₹13,000 and ₹14,500 depending on regional factors. The smartphone is available through major online platforms including Flipkart and Amazon, as well as Infinix’s official retail outlets.

Industry analysts note that budget smartphone manufacturers face increasing pressure to deliver premium features at accessible price points. The Smart 10 Plus represents Infinix’s strategy to capture market share by emphasizing practical benefits like extended battery life and 5G connectivity over premium specifications like high-resolution cameras or flagship processors.

The device enters a competitive segment where consumers increasingly expect 5G capability, extended battery life, and smooth display performance at budget prices. While the Smart 10 Plus delivers on these core requirements, its success will depend on execution quality and long-term software support in a market where brand loyalty often takes precedence over specifications.

For consumers prioritizing connectivity, battery longevity, and display smoothness over camera quality or processing power, the Smart 10 Plus presents a compelling option. However, buyers seeking enhanced photography capabilities or intensive gaming performance may need to consider alternatives in higher price brackets.

The launch reinforces Infinix’s commitment to democratizing 5G technology access while maintaining competitive pricing structures that appeal to emerging market consumers across South Asia and Africa.