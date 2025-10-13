Infantino Hails Ghana’s Passion Ahead of 2026 Showpiece

Ghana secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a decisive 1-0 victory over Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, marking the Black Stars’ fifth appearance at football’s grandest stage. The qualification triumph prompted an immediate congratulatory message from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who celebrated both the team’s achievement and the unique energy Ghanaian supporters bring to global football.

In a video message released shortly after the match, Infantino praised Ghana’s dedication and highlighted the distinctive qualities of Black Stars fans, noting they would bring “colour, style and passion” to what he described as the greatest FIFA World Cup ever. The decisive goal came from Mohammed Kudus in the 47th minute, sending fans into euphoria and confirming Ghana’s status as Group I winners.

The FIFA chief’s message carried particular significance given Ghana’s storied World Cup history. Infantino specifically referenced the Black Stars’ memorable 2010 campaign in South Africa, when the team reached the quarter-finals, falling just one penalty kick short of becoming Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists. That tournament established Ghana as a continental powerhouse and produced several players who went on to star in Europe’s top leagues.

“We expect that your team will establish more global stars to follow in the footsteps of the famous team that made the quarter-finals of the tournament in South Africa in 2010,” Infantino said, suggesting Ghana’s latest qualification could launch another generation of talent onto the world stage. The 2010 squad featured players like Asamoah Gyan, whose missed penalty against Uruguay remains one of the tournament’s most dramatic moments, alongside emerging stars such as André Ayew and Sulley Muntari.

The 2026 tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, making it the first World Cup to span three nations and featuring an expanded 48 team format. This expansion has created additional qualification spots for African nations, though Ghana earned their berth through consistent performances rather than relying on the format change.

Looking ahead to the tournament draw, Infantino expressed anticipation about discovering Ghana’s group-stage opponents, with the final draw scheduled for December 5. The expanded format means Ghana could face opponents from any confederation, potentially setting up intriguing matchups against European powers, South American giants, or fellow African qualifiers.

Ghana’s qualification campaign demonstrated resilience under head coach Otto Addo, who returned to lead the team after previous stints as an assistant. The victory over Comoros capped a successful qualifying run that saw the Black Stars navigate a competitive Group I featuring Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, and Chad. Sunday’s result not only secured qualification but also maintained Ghana’s unbeaten home record throughout the campaign.

The Black Stars will now shift focus to preparation for next summer’s showpiece, where they’ll aim to surpass their 2010 heroics and potentially become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final. With several players competing in top European leagues, including Thomas Partey at Arsenal and Mohammed Kudus at West Ham United, Ghana possesses the technical quality to compete with any opponent.

Infantino concluded his message by encouraging Ghanaians to “enjoy this special moment,” acknowledging the significance of World Cup qualification for the football-mad nation. For Ghana, the journey to North America represents another opportunity to showcase African football’s evolution and make history on the sport’s biggest platform.