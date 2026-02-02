Infantino Defends Trump Peace Prize, Dismisses World Cup Boycott Calls

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended his controversial decision to award a peace prize to United States President Donald Trump, while dismissing suggestions that the upcoming World Cup could face boycotts.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, February 2, 2026, Infantino insisted the award was justified and described Trump as objectively deserving of FIFA’s inaugural peace prize. He emphasized that whatever can be done to help peace in the world should be pursued.

Infantino faced widespread criticism after presenting Trump with the honor at the 2026 World Cup draw held in Washington DC on December 5, 2025. The decision attracted further scrutiny following the US military operation that detained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Trump’s statements about acquiring Greenland.

The FIFA president spoke about the role Trump played in securing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, stating that the US president was instrumental in resolving conflicts and saving thousands of lives. Infantino also cited Trump’s facilitation of a peace treaty between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda leaders.

Human rights group FairSquare filed a formal complaint with FIFA’s ethics committee in December 2025, accusing the organization of openly flouting rules on political neutrality. FairSquare director Nicholas McGeehan said the complaint was about more than support for Trump’s political agenda, questioning how FIFA’s governance structure allows such actions.

Infantino also rejected suggestions that this year’s World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, could face a boycott due to Trump administration policies. He questioned why football should be treated differently from businesses that continue operating despite political disagreements.

The Swiss administrator emphasized that in a divided and aggressive world, occasions where people can come together and meet around a shared passion are needed. He described football as a unifying force rather than a political battleground.

Addressing ongoing unrest in US cities such as Minneapolis over immigration enforcement, Infantino maintained that the World Cup should remain focused on bringing people together. The FIFA president said there were never calls for businesses to boycott a country.

Infantino also revealed that FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) would have to look at readmitting Russia to international football. Russia has been banned since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has now recommended that international sports federations allow Russian teams to compete at youth level.

He stated that the ban has not achieved anything and has only created more frustration and hatred. Infantino argued that allowing girls and boys from Russia to play football games in other parts of Europe would help reduce tensions.

On December 17, 2025, the FIFA Council announced plans for a new under 15 festival, with a boys event to be staged in 2027 and a girls event in 2028. A media release confirming the Council’s decisions said the events would be open to all 211 FIFA member associations.

The FIFA president also apologized for remarks he made about British fans at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026. Infantino had claimed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was special because for the first time in history no Brit was arrested.

His comments were described as a cheap joke at the expense of fans by the Football Supporters’ Association, while UK football policing lead Chief Constable Mark Roberts said they were neither helpful nor accurate. Infantino said the remark was meant to be light hearted and to show that the Qatar World Cup was a peaceful event.

According to The Athletic, FIFA’s Council and vice presidents were not consulted or involved in the peace prize’s creation, as they normally would have been with such an initiative. Multiple officials within FIFA have reportedly expressed unease about the award.

A FIFA source quoted by The Guardian described a shift from initial unease to deep embarrassment among officials. However, a FIFA spokesperson said the organization strongly supports its annual peace prize as an award to recognize exceptional actions for peace and unity.