INEC Launches Second Phase of Voter Registration Exercise

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise on Monday, January 5, marking the commencement of the second phase following a month-long statutory break. Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Adedayo Oketola, confirmed the resumption when contacted by media outlets.

The restart follows the conclusion of the first phase, which officially ended on December 10, 2025. INEC launched the online pre-registration component of the exercise on August 18, 2025, before beginning physical registration at designated centers across the country one week later on August 25, 2025.

The commission disclosed in a December statement that 9,891,801 Nigerians initiated the online pre-registration process during the first phase of the exercise. As of November 28, 2025, authorities fully completed 2,572,054 registrations nationwide. This figure comprises 1,503,832 completed online registrations and 1,068,222 registrations concluded through physical enrollment at local government area offices.

INEC explained that it utilized the interval between the two phases to carry out statutory activities mandated by law. The most significant activity involved displaying the voters’ register for public scrutiny, allowing citizens to file claims and objections regarding the accuracy of registration records.

The commission stated it conducted the display exercise in accordance with Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022 from December 15 to 21, 2025, at local government area offices where the CVR exercise took place. This statutory requirement provides a mechanism for public participation in maintaining the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral roll.

The electoral body urged eligible Nigerians who have not yet registered to take advantage of the resumption to enroll as new voters. The commission also encouraged citizens to transfer their voting locations to more convenient polling units or update personal details that may have changed since their initial registration.

INEC called on individuals who registered during the first phase to verify their information for accuracy. The commission specifically requested that registrants report any errors discovered in their records and raise objections to the inclusion of ineligible or deceased persons on the voters’ register. This verification process serves as an additional safeguard to ensure only qualified citizens appear on the final electoral roll.

Registration activities remain suspended in Anambra State and the Federal Capital Territory due to ongoing electoral activities in both locations. The commission noted it would announce new dates for the resumption of voter registration in Anambra State and the FCT in due course once electoral activities conclude.

Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti State, addressed journalists in Ado Ekiti regarding the exercise’s resumption. She called on stakeholders to mobilize eligible residents who missed earlier registration opportunities, particularly young people who have recently turned 18 years old and are now eligible to register for the first time.

Omoseyindemi cautioned against multiple registrations, stressing that anyone found registering more than once would face sanctions in line with electoral law. She emphasized that duplicate registration constitutes an electoral offense with serious consequences under Nigerian law.

The CVR exercise operates across 811 centers nationwide, including all 774 local government offices and state offices of INEC. Registration centers open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., providing accessible hours for working citizens to complete their registration during lunch breaks or before work hours.

INEC advised Nigerians to access the commission’s online portal at www.cvr.inecnigeria.org for pre-registration, checking the status of their Permanent Voter Cards, and locating the nearest registration centers. The portal also facilitates transfer of registration between polling units, requests for replacement of lost or damaged voter cards, and correction of information errors in existing records.

The commission emphasized that staff members remain committed to ensuring accessibility for all citizens, including vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and elderly Nigerians. INEC has instructed registration officers to provide assistance to any registrant requiring special accommodation during the enrollment process.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu previously highlighted the CVR as a significant step in the commission’s effort to deliver credible elections and strengthen Nigeria’s democracy. He noted during an earlier roadshow that the impressive response to online pre-registration demonstrates that Nigerians believe in democracy and appreciate INEC’s efforts to further strengthen the electoral process.

The electoral commission urged political parties, civil society organizations, media outlets, and all relevant stakeholders to support the exercise by joining in creating awareness among citizens. INEC specifically requested that stakeholders use official communication channels to share accurate information and help combat misinformation about the registration process.

The second phase represents part of a multi-phase CVR exercise scheduled to continue through August 30, 2026. This extended timeline ensures that young Nigerians currently approaching 18 years of age will have opportunities to register before the exercise concludes, provided they meet the age requirement before the final deadline.

INEC emphasized the importance of voter registration as the foundation of Nigeria’s electoral democracy. The commission reminded citizens that their Permanent Voter Card remains the key to making their voices heard in all electoral processes, from presidential elections to local government polls.