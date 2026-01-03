INEC Chairman Amupitan Pledges Credible 2027 Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections in 2027, stating that preparations are already underway to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic process. The assurance came in his New Year message to INEC staff nationwide, describing 2026 as a period of renewal and a critical phase for institutional consolidation ahead of the next general elections.

Reflecting on the commission’s activities in 2025, Amupitan commended staff for their dedication, particularly in the successful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election held in November shortly after he assumed office on October 23. He stated that the exercise demonstrated that with discipline, unity, and professionalism, the commission can continue to protect the sanctity of the ballot and deepen public confidence in the electoral process.

We have shown that with discipline and unity, we can protect our democracy, Amupitan declared in the New Year address. As we look ahead to an exciting yet challenging year, we must fully prepare for the upcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, as well as the off cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states.

The INEC chairman added that preparations for the 2027 general elections remain a top priority, expressing confidence that collective efforts would ensure seamless and credible electoral processes. He emphasized the commission’s goal of delivering elections that are free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive.

Amupitan also pledged to prioritize staff welfare, reaffirming his commitment to building a workplace founded on equity, discipline, and mutual respect. He stated that creating an environment where every staff member feels valued, protected, and equipped to excel remains central to his administration.

Your welfare remains a top priority. We will continue to foster an environment where discipline is maintained, but where every staff member feels valued, protected, and equipped to excel, the chairman stated.

He urged staff to remain steadfast in upholding the integrity of the electoral system, noting that the collective effort of INEC personnel is crucial to building a commission trusted by Nigerians. Amupitan stressed the importance of ensuring that every eligible voter is empowered and every vote counts.

The INEC chairman took office on October 23, 2025, following unanimous approval by the National Council of State and confirmation by the Senate on October 16. He succeeded Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who completed a ten year tenure spanning from 2015 to October 2025. Amupitan became the sixth substantive INEC chairman and the first person from Kogi State in the North Central region to occupy the position.

Born on April 25, 1967, Amupitan hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State. The 58 year old is a Professor of Law at the University of Jos, where he currently serves as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration). He specializes in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, and Privatization Law, and was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in September 2014.

His academic journey began in 1989 after completing his National Youth Service at the Bauchi State Publishing Corporation. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Jos in 1987, was called to the bar in 1988, obtained an LLM in 1993, and completed his PhD in 2007. Over more than three decades in academia, he has held several leadership positions including Dean of the Faculty of Law from 2008 to 2014.

Amupitan is the author of several legal publications including Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008), Documentary Evidence in Nigeria (2008), Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013), Principles of Company Law (2013), and An Introduction to the Law of Trust in Nigeria (2014).

The Anambra governorship election on November 8, 2025, served as Amupitan’s first major test as INEC chairman. Political analysts described the election involving approximately 2.8 million voters and 16 political parties as a crucial indicator of his leadership capacity. At his Senate screening, Amupitan vowed to reform Nigeria’s electoral process to ensure credible polls where losers accept results as fair, and promised to review the Electoral Act to fix timeline inconsistencies.

Looking ahead to 2026, INEC faces several critical electoral assignments. The FCT Area Council elections are scheduled for February, followed by the Ekiti governorship election in June and the Osun governorship election in August. These off cycle elections will serve as important preparatory exercises before the 2027 general elections.

Before Amupitan’s appointment, INEC was reportedly contending with over 1,000 pre election cases nationwide. Records show that during Yakubu’s tenure, INEC was involved in over 1,134 court cases, including instances of conflicting judgments from different courts on electoral matters. A significant number of these litigations stemmed from internal party disputes, leadership crises, and nomination tussles, accounting for nearly 75 percent of cases in which INEC was joined.

Amupitan expressed optimism that 2026 would mark a period of significant progress for the commission. He called on staff to work together in upholding the integrity and transparency of the electoral system while serving the people of Nigeria with excellence.

Together, let us uphold the integrity and transparency of our electoral system as we continue to serve the people of Nigeria with excellence and build an INEC trusted by all, Amupitan concluded in his New Year message.