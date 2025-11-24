Industry Questions Ghana State Takeover of Springfield Oil Block

Industry players are questioning the rationale behind attempts to get the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to acquire West Cape Three Points Block 2 from Springfield Exploration and Production.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has signaled plans for the state, through GNPC and the Petroleum Commission, to acquire the West Cape Three Points Block 2 (WCTP 2) from Ghanaian-owned Springfield Exploration and Production (SEP). The government says the purpose is to speed up development and curb the decline in national crude oil production.

However, deep undercurrents of corporate failure, alleged conflicts of interest, and clear legal breaches suggest the government is preparing to pay a premium for an asset that should, by law, revert to the state for free.

Springfield Exploration and Production, led by Kevin Okyere, has faced persistent challenges in developing the WCTP 2 block. Crucially, the company has not met its contractual obligation to bring the field to production and, more fundamentally, has failed to officially declare commerciality of the oil found.

The fundamental question industry experts are asking is, on what basis is GNPC conducting a valuation to purchase a block whose commercial viability has not been formally proven and whose developer is in default?

According to the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act, 2016 (Act 919), when a contractor fails to meet the terms of a petroleum agreement, the asset automatically returns to the state. As Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) like the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) have vigorously argued, the state should not be underwriting the losses of a private company by buying back its own asset.

GNPC is meant to be Ghana’s global energy champion. It is a National Oil Company (NOC) comparable in professionalism and stature to Petrobras, Petronas, or Norway’s Equinor. For years, GNPC’s performance has been hampered by constant political interference, forcing it into non-core projects and controversial transactions that cloud its books.

To truly become a star performer, GNPC must keep its balance sheet pristine and its strategy focused on judicious, high-value acquisitions. Taking on a block described by interested International Oil Companies (IOCs), such as ENI, as having toxicity due to past disputes and uncertainties, is the antithesis of this strategic positioning.

Indeed, the fact that prospective international partners are interested in taking over the block only from the government, and not from Springfield, confirms that the asset’s current state is undesirable and highlights the political risk associated with its current ownership.

Sources close to the deal suggest that the push for GNPC to purchase the block is being driven by strong invisible hands with vested interests. Individuals alleged to be close to the government are reportedly seeking an exit strategy to recoup heavy investments they poured into Springfield, investments whose use remains clouded by a lack of clarity and allegations of misuse of contracted loans.

The government’s proposed plan to pay Springfield out of future field proceeds is fiscally questionable. At a time when the government is engaged in a major debt restructuring and economic reset, using scarce public resources, or future state revenue, to bail out a failed private venture contradicts every principle of transparent resource management.

Instead of this bailout, the most judicious use of the country’s scarce resources would be to exercise its legal right by repossessing the WCTP 2 block for breach of contract and tender it to a reputable, well-capitalized company that can actually develop it quickly and generate immediate revenue for the state.

ACEP Executive Director Ben Boakye has criticized ongoing negotiations to predetermine a valuation of up to 1.1 billion dollars as unreliable and based on what he called discredited data. Boakye warned that the government cannot continue financing non-performing oil assets at a time when economic hardship and poverty levels are rising.

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Jinapor has publicly confirmed that no final decision has been reached regarding the acquisition of the WCTP 2 block. The government is currently awaiting reports from the appointed Technical Consultant and the Transactional Advisor before taking its next course of action.

While this commitment to due diligence is outwardly reassuring, there are profound fears that this holding pattern is a fragile defense against intense internal pressure. The primary concern among civil society and energy analysts is that if public scrutiny wanes or the national focus shifts, as often happens with prolonged national matters, the government may be quietly pressured to greenlight the controversial deal.

The longer the decision is delayed, the greater the opportunity for vested interests, eager to recoup their investments through a state buyout, to influence the outcome behind closed doors. But for many, the concern is that the current push to buy Springfield forces GNPC to assume an asset that the market is actively avoiding.

The whole nation is now watching the government’s final decision, a decision that some argue will define the credibility of its reset agenda in the critical energy sector.