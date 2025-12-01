Industries Demand Stronger Import Controls to Support 24 Hour Economy

The Association of Ghana Industries has renewed calls for bold reforms to strengthen industrial competitiveness, urging government to enforce stricter import regulations and accelerate policy measures outlined in the 2026 National Budget to support the proposed 24 hour economy.

Speaking at the AGI (Association of Ghana Industries) Industry and Quality Awards on Saturday, Dr Humphrey Ayim Darke, AGI President, said the 24 hour economy was of keen interest to industry players but cautioned that such a system can only succeed with reliable power, efficient infrastructure, and consistent regulation.

Dr Ayim Darke commended government for allocating 15.2 billion cedis to address energy sector shortfalls and 4.8 billion cedis to clear debts owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), saying the move signals renewed commitment to power stability critical for factories operating multiple shifts.

He called for adoption of renewable energy, energy efficiency technologies and greener production processes to reduce operational costs as industries scale round the clock production. The AGI president praised government for removing the COVID 19 Health Recovery Levy and restoring the VAT (Value Added Tax) structure, effectively reducing the rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent.

He said extending zero rating for local textile manufacturers also provides essential relief. However, he stressed that more needed to be done to strengthen Ghanaian industries in local and export markets through protection from unfair trade practices.

A recurring theme was the growing threat of parallel and substandard imports, products that evade taxes and standards that continue undermining local producers and eroding government revenue. Dr Ayim Darke warned these imports drain significant tax revenue through lost VAT, import duties, excise taxes and statutory payments.

He called for stronger border controls, enhanced collaboration among the GSA (Ghana Standards Authority), FDA (Food and Drugs Authority), Customs, and AGI, plus tougher penalties for violators. The president emphasized that without protective measures, domestic industries risk losing competitiveness that could derail industrialization agenda and long term economic transformation.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, Vice President of Ghana, hailed award winners for their contribution to national development and said government views industrialization as central to economic independence and resilience. She described the 24 hour economy as one of the boldest and most transformative policies, designed to expand capacity, increase employment, maximize resource utilization and boost exports.

The vice president said government is incentivizing businesses, especially in manufacturing and light industry, to operate in shifts around the clock. She pointed to complementary programs such as Feed the Industries, accelerated export development, and improved access to raw materials as key pillars that will reinforce industrial expansion.

Professor Opoku Agyemang acknowledged persistent challenges including high production costs, inconsistent power supply, and limited access to credit but assured industry leaders that government remains committed to tackling them. She noted that businesses celebrated deserved highest commendation, reflecting innovation and resilience that must drive Ghana’s next phase of growth.

Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, reaffirmed government’s commitment to creating a competitive 24 hour industrial ecosystem. She said ongoing reforms such as digitization of business processes, streamlined customs procedures, and strengthened quality standards are improving predictability for businesses.

She highlighted new measures requiring exporters to repatriate earnings through licensed banks within 100 days of shipment, a step she said restores confidence in the foreign exchange system. The minister pointed to progress in infrastructure development, including support for the Abidjan Lagos Corridor initiative, investments in energy stability, and expansion of industrial parks to support 24 hour production.

Ofosu Adjare described quality as the gateway to competitiveness, urging industries to adopt internationally recognized certification and strengthen internal quality systems. She emphasized that in an era of open borders under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghanaian products must not only exist but excel to compete globally.

Seth Twum Akwaboah, AGI Chief Executive Officer, echoed concerns about unfair trade practices, noting that despite progress on taxes and exchange rate stability, these remain among biggest threats to domestic industry. He stated government’s 24 hour economy will be a major game changer if industry is incentivized well enough to scale, but there will be no basis for industry to produce more if local markets are flooded with cheap imports.

He pledged AGI support to government in intensifying the fight against illicit and substandard goods, describing the path to recovery as shared responsibility. Twum Akwaboah urged industry players to seize this moment and work with government to build a resilient, sustainable and globally competitive industrial sector.

The ceremony honored companies and individuals who demonstrated outstanding performance in manufacturing, quality assurance, innovation, and leadership. Winners were selected through rigorous evaluation processes involving independent technical experts who conducted site inspections and assessed submissions against international benchmarks.

The 24 hour economy policy represents government’s flagship initiative to transform Ghana’s production landscape by encouraging businesses to maximize facility utilization through shift operations. Officials project the policy could create 1.7 million jobs nationwide, representing a five percent reduction in unemployment if fully implemented.

However, industry leaders emphasized that the policy’s success depends on addressing fundamental challenges. Dr Ayim Darke noted at the Ghana Industrial Summit in September 2025 that a 24 hour economy requires more than keeping businesses open around the clock. It demands deliberate promotion of resilience, efficiency and global competitiveness through reliable energy supply, efficient transport and logistics, and supportive policy frameworks.

AGI President stressed the need for smooth transition of beneficiaries from the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative into the 24 hour economy framework. He urged government to maintain and enhance tax exemptions granted under 1D1F to prevent disruptions in business activities and trigger expansion of operations.

The association has consistently raised concerns about porous borders exposing local producers to cheap imports and shortages of raw materials, particularly for rubber processing firms. Western and Central Regional Chairman Joseph Garbrah said at AGI’s regional Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September that success depends on bridging the gap between intent and implementation.

Garbrah highlighted reliable access to raw materials, efficient supply chains, affordable energy and supportive regulation as essential enablers of continuous industrial operations. He emphasized that Ghana is blessed with abundant natural resources and untapped potential, but creating the right environment is necessary to unlock sustainable industrial growth.

The AGI Industry and Quality Awards, now in its 14th edition, were launched in July 2025 under the theme “Accessing new markets through improved quality standards to drive business growth and job creation.” Dr Nora Bannerman Abbott, Chairperson of the Awards Planning Committee, said the awards have long provided significant platform to recognize excellence and foster competitiveness in Ghana’s industrial sector.

Award categories included major awards, sector specific awards, regional awards, an inclusive business category, and honorary recognitions. Eleven companies received special recognition for their unwavering support of the awards scheme over many years, demonstrating commitment to promoting industrial excellence.

The 2026 National Budget allocated significant resources to energy sector stabilization and debt clearance, responding to industry demands for reliable power supply. Government has also designed eight programs under the 24 hour economy covering agriculture, manufacturing including pharmaceuticals, textiles, agro processing, and machinery, construction, workforce training, creative industries, and financing partnerships with private sector.

Deputy Minister of Finance announced a 500 million dollar SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) facility fund signed with Arab Bank for African Development aimed at providing concessional loans below ten percent interest, with three to five years moratorium and no collateral requirements. The facility will be channeled through associations like AGI to support industrial expansion.

Government is investing in 20 agro ecological parks and seven industrial parks, including specialized corridors for cassava, rice, garments, machinery, and pharmaceuticals. These investments aim to create enabling infrastructure for continuous production and value chain development supporting the 24 hour economy vision.

Industry leaders acknowledged government efforts to stabilize the macroeconomy, including recent cedi appreciation that benefited importers of raw materials. However, Dr Ayim Darke warned this development created mixed impact, placing local manufacturers under pressure from surge in availability and access to cheaper imported parallel products creating uneven playing field.

Parallel smuggled imports, particularly beverages from neighboring countries, are disrupting local production of companies including Guinness, Coca Cola and other beverage manufacturers. These products evade appropriate checks, giving them artificial cost advantage over domestic producers who comply with standards and tax obligations.

AGI emphasized that industrialization is not just an economic aspiration but national necessity, noting no country has achieved prosperity without establishing robust industrial base. Ghana’s natural resources, human capital and strategic location position the nation as potentially prominent manufacturing and processing hub in West Africa.

The challenge lies in unlocking this potential through deliberate policy and regulatory interventions, fair electricity tariff pricing, and infrastructure investment in the energy sector to ensure competitiveness and reliability for industry. AGI called for deeper collaboration with government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to advance industrial growth and transform Ghana’s economy.

The awards ceremony attracted senior government officials, diplomats, industry captains, and international energy representatives, demonstrating high level commitment to promoting industrial excellence. The event served as platform for industry stakeholders to engage policymakers on critical reforms needed to operationalize the 24 hour economy effectively.