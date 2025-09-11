Industries Chief Warns Government Protection Crucial for 24-Hour Economy

Ghana’s leading industrial association has warned the government that stronger protective measures for local industries are essential for the success of the proposed 24-hour economy initiative, citing persistent challenges that could undermine the ambitious policy.

Seth Twum-Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries, delivered the stark warning during the organization’s 22nd Regional Annual General Meeting in Takoradi, where industry leaders gathered to assess the implementation prospects of the government’s flagship economic policy.

The AGI chief highlighted porous borders exposing local producers to cheap imports and raw material shortages, particularly affecting rubber processing firms, as major threats to industrial competitiveness under the continuous operations model.

“Government must go beyond establishing the macroeconomy and take practical steps to safeguard industries,” Twum-Akwaboah cautioned. “Without protecting local production, the 24-hour economy will face serious setbacks.”

The meeting, held under the theme ‘Creating a conducive business environment for industrial competitiveness: 24-hour economy in perspective,’ brought together industry stakeholders from Ghana’s Western and Central regions to examine practical implementation strategies for the policy framework.

Joseph Garbrah, Western and Central Regional Chairman of AGI, told delegates the initiative could create 1.7 million jobs nationwide, representing a 5 percent reduction in unemployment. However, he emphasized that success would depend on bridging the gap between policy intentions and practical implementation.

Garbrah identified reliable access to raw materials, efficient supply chains, affordable energy and supportive regulation as essential enablers for continuous industrial operations. The regional chairman stressed Ghana’s abundant natural resources and untapped potential as foundations for sustainable industrial growth.

Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson commended AGI for maintaining dialogue on industrial competitiveness, noting the meeting’s theme aligns with government efforts to boost productivity across key economic sectors.

The minister urged both local and foreign investors to channel resources into agro-processing and value addition, while encouraging businesses to collaborate with regulatory agencies including the Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Standards Authority and Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

The call for protective measures reflects broader AGI concerns about prioritizing indigenous businesses, particularly manufacturing companies, to enable scaling up under the 24-hour economy framework.

Industry concerns have grown following recent electricity tariff increases, with AGI warning that the 2.45 percent hike could undermine effective rollout of the 24-hour economy initiative.

The 24-hour economy policy, a major campaign promise of the ruling National Democratic Congress, aims to introduce shift systems in both public and private sector institutions to create jobs and stimulate economic growth through continuous operations.

Regional officials have positioned the Western Region as uniquely placed to spearhead the policy implementation, given its industrial base and natural resource advantages.

The AGI meeting underscores the delicate balance between policy ambition and practical implementation challenges facing Ghana’s industrial sector as the government seeks to transform economic operations through extended working hours and continuous production cycles.

Industry leaders continue to emphasize that successful implementation will require comprehensive support systems addressing infrastructure, energy costs, regulatory frameworks and market protection measures to ensure local businesses can compete effectively in a 24-hour operational environment.