Industrial Sector Collapse Drags Down Ghana Economic Growth in Q3

The trend of growth in Ghana’s industrial sector is becoming a major cause of concern, demanding immediate and urgent actions to rejuvenate the sector with such a huge potential for transformation. New provisional data for the third quarter of 2025 reveals a catastrophic slowdown in the nation’s vital Industry sector, raising serious concerns about the country’s economic stability.

The Industry sector, which covers crucial areas like Manufacturing, Construction, and Mining, recorded a meager 0.8 percent year on year growth in Q3 2025, according to data released Wednesday by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). This nearly flat growth represents a monumental drop from the 11.4 percent growth rate recorded just four quarters prior in Q3 2024, the same period last year.

The short term momentum data confirms this alarming trend, with the quarter on quarter seasonally adjusted growth rate slowing down to a nominal 0.2 percent in Q3 2025. Over just one year, the sector’s growth rate has virtually collapsed, acting as a massive anchor dragging down overall national economic momentum.

The primary reason the entire industrial engine has stalled is the devastating performance of the Mining and Quarrying subsector. This critical area saw a contraction of 2.8 percent year on year. The biggest shock comes from the Oil and Gas component, which shrank by an alarming 18.2 percent year on year in Q3 2025. This means that the core resource extraction industry, which often drives national revenue, is failing to produce and is actively subtracting value from the economy.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, presenting the data on Wednesday, stated that the oil and gas sector dragged industrial growth with a contraction of about 18.2 percent. The sharp deceleration attributed to this decline significantly impacted overall industrial output.

Despite the overall stagnation, certain parts of the industrial sector are still trying to push forward. The Construction sector expanded by 3.3 percent year on year, and Manufacturing grew by 3.9 percent year on year, down from 7.4 percent in Q3 2024. However, the severe contraction in resource extraction is neutralizing the positive gains made by construction crews and factory workers, leaving the sector with virtually no net growth.

The Industry sector holds a significant 32.1 percent share of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). When a sector this large expands at only 0.8 percent, it severely limits the country’s overall performance. The industrial sector contributed only 0.3 percentage points to the country’s overall GDP growth rate of 5.5 percent in Q3 2025. In comparison, the Services sector contributed 3.25 percentage points, and Agriculture contributed 1.65 percentage points, showing that the industrial slump is directly preventing the national economy from accelerating.

Ghana’s economy expanded by 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2025, maintaining steady momentum despite slowing from the 7.0 percent recorded during the comparable period of 2024. Fresh GSS data show strong gains in agriculture and services, while persistent weakness in oil and gas weighed on industrial output.

Nominal GDP reached 339.4 billion Ghana cedis in the quarter, compared with 293.1 billion cedis a year earlier. Real GDP for the quarter stood at 50.8 billion cedis, higher than 48.2 billion cedis recorded in the same period of 2024. Non oil real GDP improved to 48.7 billion cedis, from 45.6 billion cedis last year.

Agriculture posted a remarkable 8.6 percent growth, recovering sharply from 2.5 percent in Q3 2024. The fishing subsector was the standout performer within agriculture, expanding by 23.1 percent after contracting by 6.4 percent in the previous year. The crops subsector remained a key contributor, driving most of the agricultural gains.

Services maintained its position as the largest part of the economy, accounting for 40 percent of GDP. The sector grew by 7.6 percent and contributed nearly 59.5 percent to overall growth, with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) again leading the charge at 17.0 percent. The main drivers of GDP growth in Q3 2025 were ICT, crops, trade, transport and storage, manufacturing and education. Together, these accounted for about 86 percent of total growth.

Seasonally adjusted data indicates that Ghana’s economy improved quarter on quarter, with real GDP rising by 1.3 percent, compared to 1.0 percent in the same period last year. Dr Iddrisu said the data show that Ghana continues to rely less on oil and gas to drive its economy, even though non oil expansion eased slightly from 7.8 percent a year earlier.

To put it simply, it is clear that the attention needed in the Industry sector to drive growth is lacking. That notwithstanding, it is a significant sector that holds great potential to create sustainable jobs, earn foreign exchange, and move the economy from raw material based to an industrialized society. Until the fundamental problems are fixed, the industrial segment will continue to act as an anchor, limiting prosperity for the entire country.

The GSS has outlined clear pathways for different actors in the economy to sustain and build upon this momentum. For businesses, the data provides a strategic investment map. With over 80 percent of third quarter growth driven by ICT, trade, transport, crops, and manufacturing, the GSS advises companies to shift capital and effort decisively toward these high performing sectors.