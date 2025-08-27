Indonesia’s Rise Threatens Ghana’s Cocoa Crown

Ghana’s position as the world’s second-largest cocoa producer faces mounting pressure from Indonesia, whose steady production gains contrast sharply with West Africa’s declining output. The Asian nation’s methodical sector rebuilding could reshape global cocoa rankings.

International Cocoa Organization data reveals Ghana’s production dropped from 654,000 tonnes in 2022-23 to 530,000 tonnes the following season before recovering partially to 600,000 tonnes in 2024-25. Over the same period, Indonesia climbed from 160,000 to 200,000 tonnes.

While the production gap remains substantial, the opposing trends have caught industry attention. Ghana has suffered three consecutive seasons of decline, hitting its worst output in 15 years during 2023-24, according to US Department of Agriculture figures.

Disease outbreaks, particularly cocoa swollen-shoot virus, have devastated Ghanaian farms alongside erratic weather patterns and illegal mining activities. The widespread destruction of cocoa farms by unlicensed gold miners, known locally as galamsey, has significantly reduced productive land.

Financial constraints at the Ghana Cocoa Board have further hampered recovery efforts. The World Bank has highlighted how the state marketing body’s fiscal struggles limit support for farmers and infrastructure development.

Indonesia’s agricultural ministry has invested heavily in farm rehabilitation programs, farmer training initiatives and improved plant varieties. The country has also strengthened cooperative financing systems that help smallholder producers access capital and technical support.

These systematic improvements have delivered consistent double-digit growth rates for Indonesian cocoa production. Industry analysts suggest the current 200,000-tonne baseline could expand further if rehabilitation efforts continue scaling across key growing regions.

The production trends emerge against a backdrop of global supply shortages that have driven cocoa prices to historic highs. Ghana’s output struggles have contributed to market volatility affecting chocolate manufacturers worldwide.

USDA projections suggest Ghana could rebound to 700,000 tonnes this season, though the International Cocoa Organization offers a more conservative 600,000-tonne estimate. The disparity reflects uncertainty about recovery prospects given ongoing structural challenges.

Ecuador represents another potential threat to Ghana’s ranking, having steadily increased production while traditional West African producers face difficulties. The competitive landscape is shifting as newer origins gain market share.

Ghana’s cocoa sector requires urgent intervention to prevent further erosion of its global position. Experts recommend aggressive replanting programs to combat disease, enhanced farmer support services and stronger enforcement against illegal mining activities.

The country must also stabilize financing for both the cocoa board and individual farmers to maintain production capacity during volatile price periods. Premium market access through improved traceability systems could provide additional revenue streams.