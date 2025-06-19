Indonesia’s Honorary Consul Engages Ghana’s Petroleum Commission to Strengthen Bilateral Energy Collaboration

In a strategic move to bolster energy sector ties between Indonesia and Ghana, His Excellency Paskal A. B. Rois, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, Madam Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle. The meeting focused on exploring investment opportunities and fostering collaboration in the upstream oil and gas industry.

During the discussions, H.E. Rois highlighted Indonesia’s extensive experience in both offshore and onshore oil and gas operations, emphasizing the interest of Indonesian state-owned enterprises and private companies in partnering with Ghana. He specifically mentioned PT Pertamina, Indonesia’s state-owned oil and gas corporation, as a potential partner eager to invest in Ghana’s energy sector.

Madam Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle welcomed the prospect of Indonesian investment, noting that Ghana has several available blocks in deep-sea, shallow waters, and onshore areas suitable for exploration and development. She expressed enthusiasm about the potential for collaboration, particularly in areas of skills and technology transfer.

The Honorary Consul also introduced educational opportunities, including the Indonesian government’s KNB Scholarship, which offers Ghanaian students, especially those in engineering, the chance to study in Indonesia. He proposed that the Petroleum Commission could leverage this program to train staff and enhance local expertise. Furthermore, he suggested collaboration with Pertamina University for short courses and full academic programs tailored to the oil and gas industry.

Victoria Emeafa Hardcastle expressed interest in these educational initiatives and called for immediate collaboration to train Ghanaian professionals, thereby strengthening the country’s workforce in the energy sector.

Additionally, the CEO invited Indonesian companies to participate in the upcoming Africa Oil Week in Ghana, marking the first time the event will be held in the country. H.E. Rois assured that he would inform Indonesian companies about the expo and encourage their participation.

Indonesia, with a population exceeding 280 million and comprising approximately 17,024 islands, is renowned for its robust oil and gas industry and is the fourth most populous country globally. The nation’s expertise and resources present valuable opportunities for collaboration with Ghana in the energy sector.

This meeting signifies a step forward in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and Ghana, with mutual benefits anticipated in energy development, education, and economic growth.