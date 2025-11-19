Indonesian Reverend Sisters Pay Courtesy Call on Honorary Consul in Accra

A delegation of Reverend Sisters serving in Accra has paid a courtesy call on the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Ghana, H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois. The visit, led by Rev. Sr. Imelda Mali, aimed to introduce newly arrived Indonesian Sisters posted to various missions across Ghana. Among the new arrivals, one Sister is expected to depart for missionary work in South Sudan next year, while another will be reassigned to Zambia.

During the meeting, discussions centered on Ghana’s welcoming environment for foreign missionaries, particularly Indonesians. The Sisters commended H.E. Rois for his continuous support, describing him as approachable and committed to their wellbeing. They also expressed gratitude to his wife, Mrs. Gifty Etsa Rois, for providing exceptional care and support whenever the Honorary Consul is out of the country.

H.E. Rois praised the exemplary conduct of Indonesians in Ghana, noting that since assuming office, he has never received any report of misconduct involving Indonesians from the Ghana Police Service, Immigration Service, or the Prisons Service. He urged the Sisters to continue upholding such values to sustain the peaceful coexistence between both countries.

The Honorary Consul also shared historical insights on the long-standing Ghana–Indonesia connection. He recounted the story of the “Belanda Hitam” (Black Dutchmen)—around 3,000 Ghanaian soldiers recruited between 1831 and 1872 to serve in the Royal Netherlands East Indies Army in Java. Some later returned to Ghana while others settled permanently in Indonesia, contributing to the region’s cultural diversity. He referenced the Java Museum in Elmina, which preserves this shared heritage.

On immigration concerns, Rev. Sr. Imelda appealed for possible waivers for missionaries who have lived in Ghana for more than seven years, particularly regarding residence permit renewals. H.E. Rois assured them he would engage the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to explore the request.

He also briefed the delegation on Ghana–Indonesia cooperation, announcing that Ghana is expected to begin producing its first vaccines early next year with support from Indonesia—advancing President John Dramani Mahama’s vision of positioning Ghana as the Vaccine Manufacturing Hub of West Africa and Africa. He further revealed that Indonesia will establish an Embassy in Ghana in 2026, with Ghana expected to reciprocate.

The Honorary Consul lauded Indonesian missionaries for their contributions to Ghana’s hospitals, schools, churches, and community programs. He urged them to share their positive experiences with others in Indonesia.

H.E. Rois thanked the Sisters for their visit and reaffirmed his readiness to support their mission work in Ghana.