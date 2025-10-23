Indonesia Police Arrest 34 Men at Private Party, Raising Rights Concerns

Indonesian police have arrested 34 men following a raid on a private gathering at a hotel in Surabaya, East Java, in an operation that has drawn criticism from human rights organizations concerned about the targeting of LGBTQ individuals.

The raid took place around 11 p.m. local time on Saturday, October 18, at the Midtown Hotel in the Ngagel area of Wonokromo district. Police acted after receiving reports from residents about suspected unusual activity on one of the hotel floors.

Head of the Surabaya Police Criminal Investigation Unit, AKBP Edy Herwiyanto, announced the suspect designations on Tuesday afternoon. He stated that the 34 individuals held varying roles, with some identified as participants and others as organizers, financiers, and administrators of what police described as a sex party called “Siwalan Party.”

According to police statements, one individual allegedly served as the main organizer, creating promotional materials and distributing information through social media platforms including WhatsApp groups. Seven others were reportedly designated as assistant administrators responsible for spreading information, coordinating logistics, and preparing the venue.

Police seized evidence including contraceptives, mobile phones, and electronic devices during the raid. The men were taken to Surabaya Police Headquarters for questioning. Authorities have not yet publicly announced specific criminal charges, though similar cases in Indonesia have resulted in prosecutions under the country’s 2008 Pornography Law.

Indonesia’s Pornography Law has drawn sustained criticism from human rights organizations for its broad definition of prohibited content, which extends beyond explicit materials to include acts deemed contrary to morality and community values. The law specifically prohibits what it terms “deviant sexual intercourse,” a definition that includes consensual same-sex activity between adults.

While consensual same-sex relationships are not explicitly criminalized under Indonesia’s national criminal code outside of Aceh province, police have increasingly used anti-pornography and public decency laws to conduct raids on private gatherings of LGBTQ individuals in recent years.

Human Rights Watch has documented a pattern of such enforcement actions. Kyle Knight, senior LGBT rights researcher at the organization, previously described the use of the pornography law as “a weapon to target LGBT people,” emphasizing that such raids violate rights to privacy, association, and equal protection under international law.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee, which interprets the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which Indonesia is a party, has affirmed that adult consensual sexual activity in private falls under protected privacy rights.

At the time of the raid, hotel management stated they were unaware of the nature of the gathering. A hotel representative told local media that the guest who made the booking had rented two connecting rooms during a busy weekend period. The representative acknowledged the incident had damaged the hotel’s public image but emphasized the property’s commitment to maintaining guest privacy, security, and comfort.

This latest incident continues a troubling trend of increased police surveillance and enforcement actions targeting LGBTQ gatherings in Indonesia. Earlier this year, police conducted similar raids in Jakarta and other cities, resulting in dozens of arrests under comparable circumstances.

Human rights organizations have called on Indonesian authorities to halt what they describe as arbitrary raids on private spaces, investigate past enforcement actions, and ensure accountability for officers who conduct such operations. Advocates emphasize that such police actions force individuals to conceal their identities out of fear of prosecution, with negative consequences for public health and individual wellbeing.

International LGBT rights groups have consistently urged the Indonesian government to revise laws that facilitate discriminatory enforcement and to ensure that police conduct aligns with international human rights standards protecting privacy, association, and non-discrimination.

The 34 men remain in custody as authorities proceed with their investigation. Their legal representation and the specific charges they may face have not been publicly disclosed. The case is likely to draw further scrutiny from domestic and international human rights monitors concerned about the treatment of LGBTQ individuals in Indonesia.