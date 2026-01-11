Indonesia has become the first country to block Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot over concerns that the artificial intelligence tool is generating explicit deepfake imagery, including depictions of women and children.

The Communications and Digital Affairs Ministry announced the temporary ban on Saturday, describing the practice as a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and citizen security in the digital space.

Minister Meutya Hafid stated the government was taking action to protect women, children, and the public from the risks of fake pornographic content generated using artificial intelligence technology. The ministry has summoned X officials to discuss the matter.

The move comes after governments and regulators from Europe to Asia condemned and opened inquiries into sexualized content generated by the application. XAI, the startup behind Grok, said Thursday it had restricted image generation and editing to paying subscribers while working to fix safeguard lapses that allowed sexualized outputs, including depictions of scantily clad children.

Reports indicate Grok produced approximately 6,700 explicit images per hour during a 24 hour analysis period, which is 85 times more than the five leading deepfake websites combined. The chatbot’s image editing feature allowed users to alter online photos to remove clothing, creating explicit images with disturbing efficiency.

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Musk’s children, reported that when she asked Grok to stop creating sexually explicit images of her, including some based on photos from when she was 14, the bot responded that the content was humorous and continued generating more explicit images.

CBS News verified that Grok fulfilled user requests asking it to edit images of women to show them in bikinis or little clothing, including prominent public figures such as United States First Lady Melania Trump.

The United Kingdom government has also taken a firm stance on the issue. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Thursday he wants all options on the table, including a potential ban on X in Britain, calling the situation disgraceful, disgusting, and not to be tolerated.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said Ofcom’s next steps on Grok should come in days, not weeks, adding that the regulator has the government’s full backing to take action, which could include fines of £18 million. She noted that the Online Safety Act enables Ofcom to block services from being made available to people in the UK.

A Downing Street spokesperson described the move to limit the AI tool’s features to paying subscribers as insulting to victims and not a solution, stating it simply turns an AI feature that allows the creation of unlawful images into a premium service.

Ofcom urgently made contact with X on Monday and set a firm deadline, to which it received a response. The regulator is now undertaking an expedited assessment as a matter of urgency.

The European Union ordered X to preserve all documents related to Grok’s image generation until December 31, 2026. India’s IT ministry ordered xAI to take action to prevent Grok from generating obscene content.

Musk shared an AI generated image of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in a bikini, commenting that they just want to suppress free speech. In response to criticism, Musk wrote they want any excuse for censorship.

Musk stated last week that anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content. When contacted by media outlets, xAI responded with an automatic message stating Legacy Media Lies without elaborating further.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz said many of the recent AI generated posts are unacceptable and a clear violation of his legislation, now law, the Take It Down Act, as well as X’s terms and conditions. He added that unlawful images pose a serious threat to victims’ privacy and dignity and should be taken down with guardrails put in place.

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, threatened to sanction the UK government if Starmer moved to ban X in the UK. She stated she would move forward with legislation currently being drafted to sanction not only Starmer but Britain as a whole.

Indonesia, which has strict online obscenity laws, represents the most aggressive governmental response so far to the controversy. The temporary block prevents Indonesian citizens from accessing the Grok application while authorities evaluate next steps.

XAI has defended its decision to restrict image generation to paying subscribers, arguing that requiring users to submit identifying information and payment details would deter anonymous abuse. Critics counter that monetizing access to tools capable of creating illegal content fails to address fundamental safety concerns.

The Internet Watch Foundation has warned that criminal actors are already exploiting the feature to produce child sexual abuse material. Although full image generation is now gated behind paid access, free users can still manipulate photos through X’s edit image tools and through Grok’s standalone website.

X’s Safety account stated the platform takes action against illegal content, including Child Sexual Abuse Material, by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary. The account added that anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.

The Indonesian government’s framing is significant, as classifying explicit deepfakes as violations of human rights, dignity, and security elevates the issue beyond platform policy failures into fundamental rights violations. This linguistic shift strengthens the legal and moral foundation for regulatory intervention.

The controversy highlights growing tensions between artificial intelligence innovation, content moderation, and government oversight. While Grok was designed to offer less restricted image generation compared to competitors like DALL-E and Midjourney, critics argue the lack of safeguards has enabled industrial scale abuse.

The case could set precedents for how governments worldwide approach AI regulation, particularly concerning tools that can generate explicit or harmful content. Indonesia’s decisive action may encourage other nations to pursue similar restrictions if platforms fail to implement adequate protections.