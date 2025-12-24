Indomie Nigeria Clarifies NAFDAC Alert on Vegetable Flavour Noodles

Indomie Nigeria has issued a statement clarifying recent media reports regarding a National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) safety alert on Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles, emphasizing that the product is not manufactured or sold in Nigeria.

The product referenced in the NAFDAC alert is not manufactured, imported, distributed, or sold in Nigeria. As clearly stated in NAFDAC’s official press release, the affected product recall was from France in August 2025 and the alert was issued purely as a precautionary measure to safeguard the Nigerian public.

NAFDAC informed the public that the French authority Rappel Conso of France issued a notice regarding the recall of Indomie brand Noodles Vegetable Flavour due to the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, which may pose a significant health risk to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

The clarification from Dufil Prima Foods, manufacturers of Indomie in Nigeria, comes after widespread confusion following NAFDAC’s Public Alert No. 041/2025 dated December 18, 2025. The company stated categorically that it does not produce or market any noodle variant called Vegetable Flavour, and no such product exists within Indomie Nigeria’s portfolio.

All Indomie noodles produced by Dufil Prima Foods in Nigeria are safe for consumption under strict quality control processes and in full compliance with NAFDAC regulations, according to the company. The packaging and product display shown in reports circulating online are clearly inconsistent with Indomie Nigeria’s approved packaging, branding, and labelling standards.

Although the official risk of these products entering Nigeria is low due to the Federal Government’s ban on noodle importation, there remains a need for heightened vigilance to prevent possible illicit entry or circulation of the implicated Indomie brand. NAFDAC Director General Professor Mojisola Adeyeye clarified that the affected product is not currently on sale in Nigeria.

The agency has nonetheless intensified nationwide surveillance as a precautionary measure. All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the product if found within the zones and states.

It is important to note that the importation of noodles into Nigeria is prohibited under Nigerian law. Any product displaying packaging that differs from Indomie Nigeria’s approved branding should be treated with caution, according to the company’s statement.

The recall affects all batches of the Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles, with a best before date of February 6, 2026. NAFDAC has commenced vigilance actions to guard against possible entry of the brand into the country, as acquisition of the product through online purchase or international travel cannot be excluded.

Distributors, retailers, and consumers are advised to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the distribution, sale, and consumption of the recalled foreign brand of Indomie noodles. Consumers who encounter the product are advised to discard it immediately and not consume it.

The presence of undeclared milk and egg components could trigger severe allergic reactions in vulnerable consumers with food allergies or intolerances. NAFDAC has urged members of the public to report sightings or suspected sales of the recalled Indomie noodles to the nearest NAFDAC office or via the agency’s toll free line 0800 162 3322.

Indomie Nigeria encouraged consumers and media platforms to rely on verified information from official sources and to distinguish clearly between noodles manufactured in Nigeria and imported ones. The company maintains that all its products meet the highest safety and quality standards required by Nigerian regulatory authorities.