Indigenous Freight Forwarders Laud Government Over Cedi Stability, Call for Review of ICUMS Amid 24-Hour Port Plans

Indigenous freight forwarders in Ghana have praised the government for recent fiscal measures that have led to a notable appreciation of the Ghana Cedi, saying the improvement is reinvigorating port business and enhancing the trading environment for shippers.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Tettey Mawuli, Convenor of the Indigenous Freight Forwarders Network, commended the government’s macroeconomic stabilization policies, which he said are yielding visible benefits at the ports. According to Dr. Mawuli, the strengthening of the Cedi is not only lowering the cost of clearing goods but is also improving confidence among importers, exporters, and logistics operators.

“We are beginning to feel a new breath of life at the ports,” Dr. Mawuli stated. “A strong Cedi means lower duties, reduced cost of doing business, and a ripple effect on job creation across the logistics and trade chain.”

The freight forwarders’ commendation comes at a time when Ghana’s ports are undergoing significant reforms aimed at improving operational efficiency and boosting trade competitiveness. Dr. Mawuli further lauded the government’s decision to operationalize a 24-hour port system beginning July 1, 2025 — a move industry stakeholders say could be a game changer for Ghana’s ambition to become a logistics hub in West Africa.

“This is long overdue. A 24-hour port will decongest our systems, reduce delays in cargo clearance, and attract more regional cargo volumes through Ghana,” he added.

ICUMS Under Scrutiny

Despite the accolades, the freight forwarders expressed deep frustration over the ongoing challenges with the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS). They criticized the system’s inefficiencies, including slow response times, frequent downtimes, and inadequate user support, which they claim are undermining trade facilitation gains.

Dr. Mawuli did not mince words in calling for a decisive government intervention.

“ICUMS has not lived up to expectations. Either the system managers improve its performance drastically or government must consider abrogating the contract and bringing in a more robust and responsive alternative,” he asserted.

The ICUMS, implemented in 2020, was introduced to harmonize port processes, reduce human interference, and ensure transparent revenue collection. However, multiple trade groups, including the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), have previously raised concerns over its technical flaws and lack of user-friendliness.

Business Sentiment Rising

Industry analysts say the freight forwarders’ mixed sentiments reflect the broader mood among private sector players—hopeful about macroeconomic improvements but cautious about operational bottlenecks.

The Ghana Cedi has gained approximately 8% against major currencies over the past three months, following a suite of Bank of Ghana interventions, improved foreign reserves, and enhanced fiscal discipline under the IMF-supported Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG).

Meanwhile, the government has indicated its commitment to trade facilitation and port modernization. In April 2025, the Ministry of Transport launched a National Trade Facilitation Committee review to assess existing digital systems at the ports.

The Way Forward

Freight forwarders are urging government to go beyond macroeconomic gains and focus on resolving technical and systemic challenges, particularly within customs processing.

“If we want to compete with ports like Lomé and Abidjan, then our systems must not only be online but also efficient, responsive, and reliable,” said Dr. Mawuli.

As Ghana moves toward a 24-hour port regime and works to reposition itself in regional trade, stakeholders insist that eliminating operational inefficiencies like those plaguing ICUMS will be critical to unlocking the full potential of its maritime gateways.