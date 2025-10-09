India’s IPO Market Surges Despite Global Uncertainty

India’s initial public offering market is experiencing exceptional growth in 2025, with companies raising approximately $11.5 billion through 79 listings in the first nine months despite global market volatility and foreign investor withdrawals.

Major offerings this week from Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, and WeWork India collectively target over $3 billion in fundraising, highlighting sustained domestic investor appetite even as international capital flows out of Indian equities. The activity contrasts sharply with subdued IPO markets in many developed economies where elevated interest rates and geopolitical tensions have dampened issuance.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company projects India could raise between $10 billion and $11 billion in additional IPO proceeds before year end, potentially pushing 2025’s total above $20 billion. This figure excludes small and medium enterprise fundraising, suggesting actual capital raising may exceed official tallies significantly.

V. Jayasankar, Managing Director at Kotak Mahindra Capital, attributes the robust activity to unusually broad investment opportunities across sectors and persistent inflows from retail investors through systematic mutual fund contributions. Unlike many markets where institutional investors dominate new issuances, India’s IPO demand draws heavily from individual savers allocating monthly investments through structured plans.

The surge reflects a decade of economic growth that has matured numerous private companies across technology, e-commerce, retail, infrastructure, and healthcare sectors to the point where public listings make strategic and financial sense. Abhinav Bharti, Head of India Equity Capital Markets at JPMorgan, suggests India could sustain $20 billion annual IPO volumes going forward based on the pipeline of companies approaching listing readiness.

However, market analysts caution that enthusiasm has created conditions where careful evaluation matters more than ever. Kranthi Bathini of WealthMills Securities warns that exuberance can lead investors to neglect fundamental analysis, creating risks when they chase listings without properly assessing company quality and valuations.

The IPO frenzy occurs against a backdrop of disappointing secondary market performance. India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index has returned just 6% in 2025, while mid-cap and small-cap indices have declined into negative territory. This divergence between primary and secondary market performance raises questions about valuation sustainability and investor expectations.

Part of the IPO appeal lies in anticipated listing gains. Investors often expect 15% to 20% returns when newly listed shares begin trading, creating demand driven more by short-term speculation than long-term investment conviction. However, data shows that nearly half of 2025’s IPOs now trade below their listing prices, suggesting many were overpriced initially or affected by subsequent market weakness.

Kotak’s analysis indicates only 43 of the 79 newly listed firms have delivered positive returns from their listing prices. Many earlier listings came from smaller companies with higher volatility and less established business models. Larger, better-capitalized firms expected to dominate fourth-quarter listings may produce more stable performance, though this remains speculative.

Foreign institutional investors have largely withdrawn from Indian equities this year, pulling over $20 billion from the market amid concerns about U.S. trade policy, global growth prospects, and valuations. Their absence means domestic investors are absorbing virtually all new supply, creating potential vulnerability if sentiment shifts or if household savings flows decline.

Bathini notes that India has transitioned from being a favorite among global investors to a more cautious proposition within months. This shift reflects both specific concerns about Indian valuations and broader portfolio rebalancing as investors reassess emerging market exposure in an uncertain global environment.

Economist Vivek Kaul argues in the Mumbai Mirror that much of the IPO frenzy is sustained by an ecosystem profiting from issuance activity, including investment banks, asset managers, and market intermediaries. He characterizes the situation as driven more by perception and momentum than fundamental value creation, cautioning that short-term excitement carries long-term risks for investors seeking wealth preservation.

Tata Capital’s ₹15,512 crore offering represents 2025’s largest IPO, while LG Electronics India seeks ₹11,607 crore, and WeWork India targets approximately ₹3,000 crore. These substantial offerings from established brands test market appetite at a time when earlier enthusiasm may be moderating based on post-listing performance.

The scale of activity reflects confidence among issuing companies and their advisors that demand remains sufficient to absorb large offerings despite secondary market weakness. However, subscription levels and post-listing performance will indicate whether this confidence is justified or whether the market is approaching saturation.

Retail participation through online trading platforms has democratized IPO access in India, allowing millions of young, tech-savvy investors to participate in offerings previously dominated by institutional and high-net-worth individuals. This broader participation base provides more stable demand but also raises concerns about unsophisticated investors chasing momentum without adequate risk assessment.

The pipeline of upcoming listings includes high-profile names such as Walmart-backed PhonePe, Reliance Jio, and consumer technology platforms Groww and Meesho. These potential mega-offerings could sustain market activity well into 2026, though timing depends on market conditions and valuations companies find acceptable.

India’s IPO boom occurs as the government promotes capital market development through regulatory reforms, improved disclosure standards, and faster listing processes. These infrastructure improvements have reduced friction in bringing companies public, though they don’t guarantee appropriate valuations or long-term investor success.

The sustainability of current issuance levels depends on multiple factors beyond immediate market enthusiasm. Economic growth trajectories, corporate earnings delivery, regulatory stability, and global capital flows all influence whether India can maintain $20 billion plus annual IPO volumes or whether 2025 represents an exceptional year driven by temporary conditions.

For companies, public listings provide capital for expansion, create currency for acquisitions, offer liquidity for early investors, and enhance brand visibility. However, going public also brings disclosure obligations, quarterly performance pressures, and vulnerability to market sentiment shifts that can affect valuations independent of business fundamentals.

The divergence between primary market enthusiasm and secondary market malaise suggests investors are distinguishing between established public companies and the excitement of participating in new listings. Whether this represents rational assessment of growth opportunities or misplaced optimism about quick gains will become clearer as more time passes and post-listing performance data accumulates.

India’s position as Asia’s third-largest economy and one of the world’s fastest-growing major markets underpins long-term confidence in its capital markets. However, translating economic growth into sustainable equity returns requires that companies deliver earnings growth justifying their valuations and that investors maintain discipline in assessing opportunities rather than chasing momentum indiscriminately.

The current IPO cycle will eventually moderate, whether through market saturation, valuation resets, regulatory intervention, or shifts in investor sentiment. Until then, India’s primary market continues demonstrating remarkable vitality even as global peers struggle with subdued issuance activity.