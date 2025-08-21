India’s Biofuel Ambition Sparks Food and Engine Worries

India has reached a major energy milestone by blending twenty percent ethanol into its petrol supply, a target it hit five years ahead of schedule.

The government praises the move as a significant step toward cutting carbon emissions and reducing its massive bill for oil imports. Since 2014, the program has saved the country an estimated $1.5 billion in foreign exchange and avoided nearly 70 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

But the rapid shift is causing headaches for many drivers. If you own an older car or motorcycle, you might notice your engine isn’t performing as well. Ethanol is more corrosive than pure petrol and offers lower mileage.

While newer models are built to handle it, millions of vehicles on the road are not. Some manufacturers are offering retrofit kits or fuel additives to help, but owners face added costs and potential disputes with insurance companies over engine damage.

A deeper concern is emerging over the source of all this ethanol. It is primarily made from sugarcane and maize, crops that also feed people. To meet its production targets, the government has diverted millions of tonnes of rice from its food security reserves. Critics warn this trade-off is dangerous in a nation where millions still face hunger.

The rising demand for ethanol has already turned India into a net importer of maize for the first time in decades, disrupting the poultry industry and raising fears of broader food inflation.

Despite the pushback, officials plan to push for even higher ethanol blends in the coming years. They see it as non-negotiable for energy independence and climate goals. The country now faces a difficult balancing act, trying to fuel its growth without straining its food supply or leaving its drivers behind.