Indian Police Bust Drug Network Arrest Three Nigerian Women

Indian authorities have arrested three Nigerian women allegedly operating a drug manufacturing and distribution network after seizing commercial quantities of MDMA and cocaine in Gurugram, a satellite city of Delhi. The suspects, identified as Precious, Gift and Joy, were apprehended near Bakhtawar Chowk by officers from the Crime Unit, Sector 43, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Police recovered 39 grams of MDMA, classified as a commercial quantity under Indian law, from the women during their initial arrest. The suspects have been charged under Section 21(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sadar Police Station. Authorities allege the trio was supplying synthetic drugs sourced from Chhatarpur, Delhi, to customers across the Delhi National Capital Region.

According to investigating officers, the women arrived in India approximately two years ago on medical visas and remained in the country illegally after their documents expired. They were reportedly staying at Food Empire near the Bajaj showroom on Devli Road in Delhi.

Following interrogation, a police team led by Inspector Narendra conducted a raid at Khanpur Extension, Delhi, on Sunday morning with support from Delhi Police. During the operation, officers recovered 22 grams of white MDMA, 3 grams of brown MDMA, 9 grams of cocaine, an electronic weighing machine, six rolls of black tape, three bundles of polythene packaging materials and three mobile phones.

Inspector Narendra stated that the entire building at the Khanpur location had been rented by Nigerian nationals running a drug manufacturing and distribution operation. The network allegedly used chemicals to produce MDMA and cocaine powder, which was then supplied across India through encrypted online platforms and other illegal channels.

Police revealed that Joy’s boyfriend, suspected to be a key member of the network, had fled a day before the raid. Authorities are pursuing leads to locate additional suspects connected to the operation.

The arrests highlight a continuing pattern of drug enforcement actions involving foreign nationals in India’s Delhi NCR region. In June 2025, Gurugram police arrested eight persons, including seven foreign nationals, in connection with an international drug racket and seized drugs valued at approximately Rs 1 crore.

India’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act imposes severe penalties for drug trafficking. Convictions for commercial quantities can result in prison sentences ranging from ten years to life imprisonment, along with substantial fines. The law makes no distinction based on nationality, applying equally to Indian citizens and foreign nationals.

The case underscores challenges Indian authorities face in monitoring visa overstays and preventing the misuse of medical visas. Immigration officials have intensified screening procedures at entry points, but enforcement remains complicated by the volume of legitimate medical tourism to India.

Drug enforcement agencies in India have repeatedly flagged concerns about international trafficking networks operating within the country. The National Crime Records Bureau data shows a steady increase in drug related arrests involving foreign nationals over the past three years, with Nigerian citizens featuring prominently in synthetic drug cases.

Gurugram, located in Haryana state adjacent to Delhi, has emerged as a hotspot for drug trafficking due to its proximity to the capital, large expatriate population and thriving nightlife economy. Police have conducted multiple raids targeting similar operations in recent months.

The investigation continues as authorities work to map the full extent of the network and identify other individuals involved in the manufacturing and distribution chain. Police are examining financial records, communication devices and travel documents seized during the raids.

Indian law enforcement agencies are coordinating with international partners, including Nigerian authorities, to trace the origins of the operation and determine whether it has connections to organized crime networks operating across multiple countries.

The arrests serve as a reminder of India’s strict stance on drug trafficking and the legal consequences facing those involved in narcotic substances trade, regardless of their nationality or visa status.