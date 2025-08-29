Indian Film Company Premieres Nuclear Documentary on Anti-Test Day

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has released “Jadugoda,” an award-winning short film examining the impact of uranium mining on tribal communities, coinciding with the International Day Against Nuclear Tests.

The documentary premieres globally on Ultra Play OTT platform and Ultra Bollywood YouTube channel, bringing international attention to communities affected by India’s nuclear program. The film explores the transformation of Jadugoda from forested tribal land to uranium mining site in the 1990s.

Writer-director Satish Munda drew on personal connections to the region, having grown up in Ranchi, approximately 150 kilometers from Jadugoda. He describes the area’s evolution from what locals called the “land of magic” to what many now consider an environmental disaster zone.

“This uranium, the fodder for India’s nuclear dream, has also silently destroyed generations of tribals,” Munda explained. The filmmaker emphasized the project’s goal of sparking dialogue about development costs rather than taking political positions.

The film has gained recognition on the international festival circuit, winning the TATA Best Short Fiction Award and the Samuel Lawrence Foundation Award for Best Young Filmmaker in 2024. Festival screenings have included venues in Indonesia, Germany, India, and Kerala.

Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, positioned the release as part of the company’s commitment to meaningful storytelling. He emphasized cinema’s role in creating conversations beyond entertainment value.

The timing of the release aligns with growing global discussions about nuclear testing’s environmental and social costs. The International Day Against Nuclear Tests, observed annually on August 29, promotes nuclear disarmament and highlights testing’s impact on affected communities.

Ultra Media has built a substantial content library spanning multiple Indian languages and formats. The company operates specialized platforms including Ultra Jhakaas for Marathi content and Ultra Gaane for music videos, targeting diverse regional audiences.

The documentary adds to Ultra’s portfolio of socially conscious content, reflecting the company’s strategy of balancing commercial entertainment with awareness-raising projects. This approach has helped establish the firm’s presence at international film festivals and markets.

“Jadugoda” raises questions about development priorities in resource-rich regions where indigenous communities often bear the costs of national projects. The film’s release strategy leverages digital platforms to reach global audiences interested in environmental justice and human rights issues.

The documentary’s festival success demonstrates growing international interest in stories from India’s marginalized communities, particularly those affected by large-scale industrial projects. Such narratives increasingly find platforms through streaming services and international distribution networks.