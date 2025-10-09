Indian Engine Maintenance Firm Adopts Digital Platform for Teardown Operations

Global Engine Maintenance India has selected Ramco Aviation Software to digitize its aircraft engine teardown operations, positioning itself to capitalize on what industry analysts describe as a peak period for CFM56 engine shop visits that could extend through the remainder of this decade.

The Chennai-based software provider announced Wednesday that it will implement its next-generation aviation platform at GEM India, a fully owned subsidiary of Global Engine Maintenance LLC USA. The facility specializes in CFM56-7B, -5B, and -3 complete MRO solutions, engine types experiencing strong demand as airlines manage aging narrow-body fleets.

“We were looking for a solution provider who could not only streamline our operations but also lay a scalable foundation to support our future expansion into full engine overhaul services,” said James Ranjith Jeyakumar, General Manager of GEM India. He characterized Ramco’s deep engine MRO capabilities and end-to-end integration as instrumental in the selection.

The platform will manage what industry specialists call the Engine to USM cycle, referring to the process of converting whole engines into used serviceable material through systematic teardown. This capability becomes increasingly valuable as CFM56 shop visits are on track to peak as early as 2025, according to aviation industry forecasts.

Ramco’s software includes modules for engineering and technical publications, maintenance, MRO contracts, pricing and billing, part sales, supply chain management, and finance. Digital tools such as the Engine Visit Hub and mobile applications for mechanics and warehouse staff aim to improve process efficiencies and enable paperless operations.

Sam Jacob, Executive Vice President and Head of Aviation, Aerospace and Defense at Ramco Systems, described GEM India’s decision as a strong endorsement of the company’s product vision and technology leadership in aircraft engine MRO software. The platform is designed to optimize turnaround times, ensure compliance and strengthen financial control across engine MRO operations.

The aircraft engine MRO market is estimated at $42.71 billion in 2025 and expected to reach $58.16 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 6.37%. The sector is experiencing significant transformation through digital innovation as operators seek to reduce maintenance costs and improve operational efficiency.

CFM56 engines in particular are seeing steady value growth despite their mature status. GE Aerospace launched comprehensive CFM56 lifecycle extension programs in 2025 targeting aging narrow-body fleets, offering enhanced maintenance solutions and upgraded components to extend engine service life and improve fuel efficiency.

The timing of GEM India’s digital transformation aligns with market dynamics favoring teardown specialists. As newer LEAP engines gradually replace CFM56 engines in airline fleets, the demand for serviceable parts from teardowns increases to support operators extending the service life of existing CFM56-powered aircraft.

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 24,000 users managing 4,000 aircraft globally across 90 aviation organizations. The platform serves airlines, third-party MROs, helicopter operators, defense organizations, and urban air mobility companies. Available on cloud infrastructure, the system provides accessibility through mobile applications that the company claims significantly accelerate organizational efficiency and agility.

The software incorporates artificial intelligence-based solutions, voice-enabled user experience, and advanced features including digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, and what Ramco describes as cognitive solutions. These capabilities aim to address labor shortages and skill gaps affecting the aviation maintenance sector.

GEM India’s adoption follows a pattern of MRO providers investing in digital infrastructure. United Aerospace Maintenance Company selected Ramco Systems in August 2025 to enhance its engine MRO operations, while Air India implemented Ramco Aviation Suite for maintaining its 125-aircraft Boeing and Airbus fleet.

Whether GEM India’s investment in Ramco’s platform delivers the promised improvements in turnaround times and cost control will likely become apparent over the next 12 to 18 months as the system reaches full operational deployment. The company indicated the software will provide end-to-end visibility of operations and supply chain while automating compliance and audit readiness.

The facility’s plans to expand into full engine overhaul services represent a natural progression from teardown operations, though this expansion will require additional investments in tooling, training, and regulatory certifications beyond software implementation. How quickly GEM India can execute this expansion while maintaining quality standards may determine its competitive positioning in India’s growing aviation maintenance market.

India’s strategic location between Europe and Asia positions facilities like GEM India to serve regional airlines seeking cost-effective MRO alternatives to traditional maintenance hubs. Yet competition is intensifying as established players expand capacity and new entrants target the same opportunities in what remains a relationship-driven industry where reputation and regulatory compliance history matter significantly.