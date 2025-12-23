Indian doctor suspended after viral video shows assault on breathing patient

A resident doctor at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla has been suspended indefinitely following a viral video showing him repeatedly punching a patient who had complained about rude treatment on December 22, 2025.

The patient, identified as Arjun Panwar from Mashot village in Kupvi area, had undergone a bronchoscopy test at the hospital and was resting when the incident occurred. Panwar alleged that resident doctor Raghav Narola arrived and questioned him about the test before speaking rudely to him. When the patient objected to the doctor’s tone and asked to be spoken to with respect, a heated argument escalated into physical violence.

The viral video shows the doctor punching the patient multiple times in the face while he lay on a hospital bed. Another doctor can be seen in the footage holding the patient’s legs during the altercation. The patient is seen attempting to defend himself by kicking at the doctor as bystanders try to intervene and separate the two.

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Colonel Dhani Ram Shandil directed immediate action after learning of the incident, summoning the Secretary of Health, Principal, and Medical Superintendent for a detailed probe. The doctor, described as a contractual employee, had his services withdrawn with immediate effect pending the inquiry. A high level inquiry committee was constituted to investigate the matter.

Naresh Dashta, a relative of the patient, told media that Arjun Panwar had come to IGMC for an endoscopy procedure as an inpatient. He said the patient was advised to rest for two hours in the Pulmonary Department after being told he faced chest related issues. The family has filed a police complaint and demanded that an attempt to murder case be registered against the doctor.

Following the incident, family members and attendants gathered at the hospital premises and raised slogans demanding the doctor’s dismissal and an apology. As the video spread rapidly on social media, more family members reached the hospital, intensifying the protest. Hospital authorities intervened and senior medical staff took the agitating family members to the office of the IGMC principal.

The doctor, Raghav Narula from Paonta Sahib in Sirmour district, denied the assault allegations and claimed the patient had misbehaved with him, leading to the incident. The conflicting accounts highlight tensions that can arise between medical professionals and patients in India’s overburdened public healthcare system.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur termed the assault very unfortunate and said such incidents tarnish the image of the healthcare system. Opposition leaders demanded an impartial investigation to uphold healthcare ethics and prevent future lapses.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Rahul Rao confirmed that a committee has been constituted to probe the incident following directions from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The hospital administration directed the doctor to report to the Directorate of Medical Education in Shimla headquarters until further orders.

The viral footage has triggered mixed reactions online. While many condemned the doctor’s actions, others urged restraint in the absence of full context. Some social media users noted that medical professionals should not be expected to tolerate verbal abuse or physical attacks, while others emphasized that violence is never acceptable in healthcare settings.

The patient’s relative claimed that complaints against the same doctor had earlier been made on the Chief Minister’s Helpline. He warned of protests outside the Superintendent of Police office if the doctor was not arrested promptly, and demanded that public representatives be included in the inquiry committee.

The incident has exposed deeper tensions in India’s healthcare system where dedicated medical professionals often work amid resource shortages and high patient volumes, while patients sometimes experience indignities that erode trust. Healthcare advocates emphasize the need for structured mediation protocols, empathy driven training for medical staff, and patient rights charters to prevent such confrontations.

The patient was reported to be stable and undergoing continued treatment at the hospital. Investigations into the incident remain ongoing as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the altercation.