Indian Cricketer Shreyas Iyer Hospitalized After Spleen Injury

Indian cricket vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, 30, was admitted to intensive care in Sydney after suffering a spleen laceration while fielding during India’s win over Australia on Sunday.

Iyer was fielding during the third One Day International (ODI) match when he made a backward-running catch to dismiss Alex Carey. As he fell to the ground, the middle-order batsman landed awkwardly on his left rib cage and immediately clutched his side in visible pain. Teammates and medical staff quickly surrounded him before helping him off the field.

He was transported directly to a Sydney hospital where scans revealed internal bleeding and a laceration to the spleen. Doctors placed him under emergency intensive care. A hospital insider described the injury as potentially fatal if not treated promptly.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the injury in an official statement. According to the BCCI, “Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage while fielding.” The statement added that he is medically stable and recovering well under close monitoring by the BCCI medical team working with specialists in Sydney and India.

A source from the Press Trust of India revealed that Iyer has been in intensive care for the past couple of days. Internal bleeding was detected after initial scans, requiring immediate admission. He will remain under observation for between two and seven days depending on his recovery progress. Medical staff are watching closely to prevent infection from spreading due to the bleeding. The source noted that while things are now stable, the situation could have been fatal.

Iyer is expected to stay under medical supervision for at least one week. After discharge, doctors estimate he will need three or more weeks of recovery before returning to competitive cricket. His return to full fitness will depend on how quickly his spleen heals and whether any complications arise from the internal bleeding. Doctors remain optimistic about his progress.

The injury represents a significant setback for the Indian cricket team as Iyer serves as vice-captain for ODI matches. The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Iyer to evaluate his day-to-day progress before any decisions are made about his travel back to India.