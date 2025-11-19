Indian Business Tycoon Installed as Nkosuohene of Akyem Obuoho

SDK Rajan, an Indian business mogul and Secretary of the Church of South India, has been enstooled as the Nkosuohene (Developmental Chief) of Akyem Obuoho in the Ayensua district of the Eastern Region.

The honor, conferred by the traditional rulers, recognizes Mr. Rajan’s vision for driving community development.

The colorful ceremony took place at the Obuoho Palace on Tuesday, November 18, where he was given the stool name Baffour Kofi Asumani Marfo (i).

After swearing allegiance to Barima Owusu Asante (ii), Chief of Obuoho, Mr. Rajan pledged to collaborate with local leaders to mobilize resources and boost the community’s progress.

Barima Owusu Asante urged the new Nkosuohene to leverage his influence in India to attract investors to set up factories and create jobs for the youth.

He also called on the community to support Baffour Kofi Asumani Marfo and make his reign a success.

He used the occasion to appeal to the government to fix the poor road and communication networks to boost investor confidence.

Teddy Safori Addi, Deputy Director General of NADMO, who accompanied Mr. Rajan, assured that the government plans to address the road issues by 2026. He praised the new Nkosuohene for his potential to bring investment to Obuoho.

As a former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, he urged the people to have trust in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration to bring development to the area.

Present at the occasion were Dr. James Kwame Rajamani- Group President of KINGDOM EXIM GROUP OF COMPANIES and Dr. Immanuel Paulraj Rajamni – GROUP CEO, KINGDOM EXIM GROUP OF COMPANIES.