India Mandates Government Cybersecurity App on All New Smartphones

India’s telecommunications ministry has ordered major smartphone manufacturers to preload a government cybersecurity application on all new devices, triggering privacy concerns and setting up a potential standoff with Apple.

The directive, issued on November 28 and seen by Reuters, gives smartphone companies including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi 90 days to ensure the Sanchar Saathi app is preinstalled on new phones with no option for users to disable it. Manufacturers have also been told to push the app to phones already in supply chains via software updates.

The order was sent privately to select companies and has not been made public. The government said the app was essential to combat serious endangerment of telecom cybersecurity from duplicate or spoofed IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers, which enable scams and network misuse.

India represents one of the world’s largest telephone markets with more than 1.2 billion subscribers. Government data shows Sanchar Saathi, launched in January, has helped recover over 700,000 lost phones, including 50,000 in October alone. The app has crossed 5 million downloads and helped block more than 3.7 million stolen or lost phones while terminating over 30 million fake connections.

The application allows users to verify IMEI numbers, report suspicious calls, and block lost or stolen phones through a central portal. Each handset carries a unique 14 to 17 digit IMEI number that allows authorities to disable network access for stolen devices.

Apple faces a particular challenge with the mandate. A source with direct knowledge of the matter said that while Apple preinstalls its own proprietary apps on phones, its internal policies prohibit installation of any government or third-party app before sale of a smartphone. The company has previously clashed with India’s telecommunications regulator over development of a government anti-spam mobile app.

Tarun Pathak, a research director at Counterpoint, said Apple has historically refused such requests from governments. He suggested the company might seek a middle ground instead of a mandatory preinstall, potentially negotiating an option to nudge users towards installing the app.

Apple’s iOS powered an estimated 4.5 percent of 735 million smartphones in India by mid 2025, with the rest using Android, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple, Google, Samsung and Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comment. India’s telecoms ministry also did not respond.

Technology lawyer Mishi Choudhary, who works on internet advocacy issues, expressed concern about the directive. She said the government effectively removes user consent as a meaningful choice.

India’s move follows similar government mandates elsewhere. Russia in August introduced a requirement for phones to come preloaded with the state-backed MAX messenger app. Privacy advocates criticized that mandate, arguing such rules set dangerous precedents for state overreach.

On the same day as the Sanchar Saathi directive, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) instructed over the top (OTT) communication apps including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat and others to ensure their platforms remain continuously linked to the SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card used during account creation. The DoT’s artificial intelligence and digital intelligence unit said this mandatory SIM device binding is meant to prevent misuse of telecom identifiers, devices or networks and to strengthen cybersecurity.

With the order not yet publicly announced, negotiations are expected to take place behind closed doors, particularly with Apple, whose global approach to user privacy often clashes with government requirements. The outcome could shape how India balances digital safety, data governance and individual privacy amid escalating cyber threats.