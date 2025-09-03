India Launches Academic Partnership to Address Ghana’s Economic Challenges

India has initiated a comprehensive research collaboration with Ghana aimed at tackling shared developmental challenges through joint academic programs and faculty exchanges between the two nations’ universities.

The partnership emerged following the elevation of India-Ghana relations to a comprehensive bilateral framework, with Indian academics now conducting research at Ghanaian institutions to identify collaborative opportunities. The initiative focuses primarily on addressing informal sector employment, which dominates both economies.

Professor Minaketan Behera from Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Informal Sector and Labour Studies, currently on a three-month research exchange in Ghana, described the collaboration as moving from conceptual discussions toward practical implementation. The program encompasses joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and co-authored publications addressing common developmental challenges.

“We have discussed many dimensions: joint research on the informal economy, agriculture and traditional medicine,” Behera stated during a recent roundtable meeting with Ghanaian academics. “The next step is to identify one core area, find the funding mechanism and begin producing collaborative work that benefits both nations.”

Behera’s research with ride-hailing platforms including Yango, Bolt, and Uber revealed similar working conditions between informal sector workers in both countries. He cited identical challenges including extended working hours, low compensation, and high commission structures affecting gig economy participants.

The collaboration aims to address what officials term the “demographic dividend” represented by large youth populations in both India and Ghana. Academic programs will emphasize practical skills development, data analysis, and entrepreneurship training to create employment opportunities beyond traditional public sector positions.

Indian High Commissioner to Ghana Manish Gupta emphasized the connection between academic partnerships and economic objectives, particularly the goal of doubling bilateral trade to six billion dollars. He identified capacity building as fundamental to strengthening the broader relationship between the nations.

The research initiative supports government-level agreements announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ghana, including plans to establish Ghana as a vaccine production hub for West Africa and partnerships in financial technology and solar energy sectors.

Ghana is scheduled to host the first regional meeting of the International Solar Alliance, marking a significant development in clean energy cooperation. The ISA, co-founded by India and France, focuses on solar energy adoption and technology transfer to reduce fossil fuel dependence.

Gupta positioned the solar alliance as an example of “reformed multilateralism” addressing contemporary global challenges. Ghana’s role as regional host potentially positions the country as a solar power leader within West Africa.

To institutionalize the academic partnership, organizers proposed including Ghana in the Indian Council of Social Science Research funding platform, which currently supports collaborative projects with Japan and the United Kingdom. Plans also include expanding Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarship programs for Ghanaian students.

The partnership represents a bilateral knowledge exchange rather than unidirectional assistance, according to participating academics. Indian researchers are studying Ghanaian educational systems and cultural practices as part of the comprehensive collaboration framework.