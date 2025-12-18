India-Ghana Trade Hits US$3.25 Billion on Track for Record Year

Bilateral trade between India and Ghana has reached 3.25 billion dollars in the first half of the 2025 to 2026 Indian financial year, putting both countries on track for a record year, High Commissioner of India to Ghana Manish Gupta announced at the India Ghana Business Conclave held December 11 in Accra.

Within the current Indian financial year April 1 to September 30, 2025 first half, our bilateral trade has already surpassed the three billion dollar mark, Gupta stated, reiterating both governments’ commitment to doubling this figure within the next five years. He noted at the Accra Marriott Hotel conclave that the pace of engagement and renewed strength of cooperation position both countries to reach this target even earlier than projected.

Gupta described the current phase of India Ghana relations as a qualitative transformation, citing the July 2025 state visit of India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi which elevated relations to a comprehensive partnership. The historic visit marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, formalizing strategic cooperation across multiple sectors including trade, investment, technology and development cooperation.

Ghana has become a preferred gateway for Indian investments in the West African sub region, Gupta said. Nearly two billion dollars in foreign direct investment across over 900 projects and another one billion dollars through concessional lines of credit and buyers’ credit at the intergovernmental level have flowed into Ghana over the last two decades, making it a prime economic partner.

India’s strengths in agro processing, pharmaceuticals, mining, skills development and renewable energy align directly with priorities of the Mahama administration, he stressed, adding that India stands ready to work with Ghana in advancing the Reset Ghana agenda. The alignment creates opportunities for Indian companies to participate in Ghana’s economic transformation programmes including the 24 Hour Economy initiative.

India’s development cooperation is demand driven and focuses on building local capacity and creating opportunities within Ghana, Gupta said. Our approach is not just to invest but also empower. Together, we progress in an environment of trust and collaboration. The statement reflects India’s positioning as a development partner rather than traditional donor, emphasizing mutual benefit and capacity building.

Gupta further pointed to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure including the Unified Payments Interface as an opportunity for collaboration to enhance transparency, efficiency and digital inclusion in Ghana. India’s UPI is the single largest platform for digital transactions, accounting for nearly half of global real time transactions in volume terms, he said.

Linking it with the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System and Pan African Payment and Settlement System would facilitate ease of banking and faster transactions, Gupta stated. The integration would enable seamless cross border payments, reduce transaction costs and improve financial inclusion across West Africa, supporting regional economic integration objectives under AfCFTA.

The conclave, organized in collaboration with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, brought together government officials, industry leaders, Indian companies and business associations. This marked the second business conclave hosted by the High Commission of India in 2025, following a February event organized with the Association of Ghana Industries.

Presidential Advisor on the 24 Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Augustus Goosie Tanoh reaffirmed government’s commitment to deepening economic ties with India and highlighted priority areas including agribusiness, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, information and communications technology, infrastructure and small and medium sized enterprises.

Highlighting business and investment opportunities under the flagship 24H Plus Programme, Tanoh encouraged Indian firms to explore various areas of participation to support inclusive and sustainable growth. The Reset Ghana agenda emphasizes macroeconomic stability, job creation through a 24 hour economy and strategic infrastructure development under the big push initiative, areas where Indian expertise and capital can contribute significantly.

A key highlight of the conclave was a panel discussion on Expanding India Ghana Business Synergies for Inclusive Growth which brought together industry leaders and policy experts to examine opportunities for deeper collaboration. The session featured Dominic Dokbilla Naab, Deputy Commissioner and Head of Strategy and Research at Ghana Revenue Authority.

Other panelists included Austin Okere, Founder of CWG Plc and Entrepreneur in Residence and CEO of Ausso Leadership Academy, Dhananjay Tripathi, CEO of Pharmanova and Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd, Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, Tax Leader at PwC Ghana, and Abhra Chatterjee, Business Head of the Rice Business Unit at Olam Agri Ghana. The discussion was moderated by Fatima Alimohamed, Chief Executive Officer of African Brand Warrior.

Stephane Miezan, President of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reiterated the association’s support for local and international businesses and the Chamber’s commitment to strengthen the trade, investment and economic partnership between the two countries. Over 100 businesspersons from various sectors, senior officers from all leading business chambers in Ghana and other key stakeholders attended the event.

India’s investment in Ghana spans multiple sectors including telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, agro processing, textiles, infrastructure, information technology and services. Major Indian companies operating in Ghana include Tata, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra and Mahindra, Larsen and Toubro, NIIT, Shapoorji Pallonji and several pharmaceutical manufacturers.

According to Ghana Investment Promotion Centre data, Indian firms invested in 818 projects valued at 1.92 billion dollars between 1994 and September 2024. The growing Indian diaspora in Ghana plays a quiet but important role in nurturing business to business linkages and facilitating trade relationships between the two countries.

The Government of India generously supports scholarships and capacity building programmes in various sectors of Ghana’s economy. Indian technical and economic cooperation assistance includes the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme, lines of credit through Export Import Bank of India, and pan African e network project providing tele education and tele medicine services.

India’s economy is projected to become the world’s third largest by the end of this decade, and Indian companies are expanding aggressively across the Global South. The expansion creates opportunities for Ghanaian businesses to partner with Indian firms in joint ventures, technology transfer arrangements and supply chain integration.

Ghana is at the cusp of an opportunity in the services sector, Gupta stated during the conclave. It has the wherewithal not only to cater to its domestic market but also to emerge as a powerhouse for the sub region. India stands ready to assist by sharing skills, technology and knowledge transfer in this endeavor, he added.

The High Commissioner commended Indian businesses for making significant contributions to Ghana’s economy through employment creation, skills development, technology transfer and value addition in local manufacturing. He urged Indian companies to explore opportunities in Ghana’s emerging sectors including renewable energy, digital economy, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Insights from the conclave will feed directly into the next India Ghana Joint Trade Committee meeting, the official platform that reviews and guides bilateral economic cooperation. This gives Ghanaian businesses chance to influence the direction of future policy and commercial arrangements between the two countries.

The conclave concluded with a lively interactive session and networking segment that facilitated business matchmaking and partnership discussions between Indian and Ghanaian stakeholders. Participants expressed confidence that the conclave has opened new pathways to diversify and deepen bilateral trade and investment ties, in line with the shared vision of inclusive growth.

Expanding banking channels and improving access to finance are crucial, especially to harness the potential of young demographics in India and Africa to promote digital and green markets, Gupta stated. The demographic dividend in both countries represents significant opportunity for economic growth if supported by appropriate financial infrastructure and investment in skills development.

Ghana and India share historical ties dating back to the independence era when Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru championed Pan Africanism and South South cooperation. The contemporary relationship builds on this foundation while adapting to modern economic realities and opportunities.

Both countries are members of the Non Aligned Movement and Group of 77, sharing common positions on many international issues including climate change, sustainable development, reform of global governance institutions and South South cooperation. The alignment on global issues provides additional dimension to bilateral relations beyond trade and investment.

India’s support for Ghana and other African nations to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area comes at critical time as the continent seeks to boost intra African trade and industrialization. Indian expertise in information technology, pharmaceuticals, automotive manufacturing and agro processing can contribute to Africa’s value addition and export diversification objectives.

The commitment to doubling bilateral trade within five years reflects ambitious but achievable target given the growth trajectory and deepening cooperation across multiple sectors. Success will require sustained political commitment, improved logistics infrastructure, streamlined customs procedures and active engagement by private sector from both countries.

As Ghana positions itself as gateway for Indian investments in West Africa, the country must maintain competitive business environment, stable macroeconomic conditions and efficient public services. The Reset Ghana agenda’s focus on macroeconomic stability, institutional reforms and private sector led growth creates enabling environment for foreign investment including from India.

The India Ghana Business Conclave reaffirmed the strong commitment of both countries to advancing mutually beneficial economic cooperation. The High Commission expressed appreciation to the Government of Ghana, GNCCI and the business community for their support in making the event a success.