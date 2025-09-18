India Gem Show Opens with ₹32,000 Crore Business Target

India’s premier domestic gem and jewellery exhibition opened in Mumbai Wednesday with organizers projecting ₹32,000 crore in business transactions over four days, highlighting the country’s expanding role as a global manufacturing and trading hub for precious metals and luxury goods.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 8th India Gem & Jewellery Show at Jio World Convention Centre, emphasizing the sector’s contribution to employment generation and economic growth across India’s manufacturing states.

The four-day exhibition brings together more than 350 exhibitors across 750 booths, hosting 2,000+ buyers and welcoming over 10,000 visitors under the theme “Tyohar Bharat Ke, Show Humara Apna” targeting India’s festive and wedding season demand surge.

The event showcases India’s positioning within global jewellery supply chains, particularly relevant as the industry achieved exports valued at $32 billion in 2023-24, making it a significant contributor to India’s merchandise export portfolio. Gems and jewellery exports have accounted for 11% of India’s total exports, worth approximately $25-40 billion annually during recent financial years.

Chief Minister Fadnavis highlighted the sector’s historical significance, noting that “the tradition of gems and jewellery in our culture dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization and even earlier, with a history of over 10,000-12,000 years.” He emphasized Maharashtra’s substantial contribution, accounting for nearly 25% of India’s GST collections across 30 participating states.

The exhibition’s timing coincides with India’s growing integration into global precious metals value chains, particularly significant given Africa’s role as a major gold and diamond supplier. Ghana, as one of Africa’s leading gold producers, represents a key source market for raw materials that feed into India’s sophisticated manufacturing and export operations.

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council Chairman Rajesh Rokde emphasized the organization’s role as a bridge between government policy and trade requirements, particularly in areas including income tax, hallmarking, import-export procedures, GST compliance, and money laundering prevention measures.

The domestic focus of GJS2025 contrasts with India’s export-oriented IIJS Premiere, reflecting the dual nature of India’s jewellery market serving both substantial domestic consumption and international export demands. Domestic market strength provides the foundation for export competitiveness in global markets.

Industry officials highlighted regulatory improvements including the transition from Indian Penal Code 411 to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 317, providing greater legal clarity for jewellers and reducing compliance uncertainties. Maharashtra Legislative Council member Chitra Kishor Wagh noted the state’s leadership in implementing these regulatory frameworks.

Recent Union Budget measures reduced customs tariffs on jewellery from 25% to 20% and on platinum findings from 25% to 5%, enhancing affordability and competitiveness for both domestic and export markets.

The exhibition features comprehensive product ranges from traditional bridal pieces to contemporary fashion-forward designs, reflecting India’s manufacturing capabilities across market segments. Participants include established players like Bhima Jewellers alongside emerging brands targeting different consumer demographics.

Corporate participation includes Aditya Birla Group’s Novel Jewels and Indriya brands, demonstrating large conglomerate investment in the sector’s growth potential. The involvement of major business groups signals confidence in long-term market expansion opportunities.

GJC Vice Chairman Avinash Gupta emphasized the industry’s resilience, noting that “even with 50% tariff implementation, our industry has the unique ability to turn challenges into opportunities.” He projected significant achievements over the next two years for India’s gems and jewellery sector.

The exhibition’s business projections reflect India’s domestic market strength, providing stability that supports export competitiveness. Strong domestic demand creates economies of scale that benefit both local consumption and international trade operations.

Special attention focuses on skill development initiatives, with the Chief Minister emphasizing collaboration with skill universities to enhance manpower availability for the gems and jewellery industry. This workforce development supports India’s manufacturing competitiveness in global markets.

The Mumbai show represents one component of India’s broader jewellery exhibition calendar, complementing export-focused events and regional shows that together support the country’s position as a global jewellery manufacturing and trading center.