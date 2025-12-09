India Deports 32 Nigerians Linked to Transnational Drug Syndicate

Indian authorities deported 32 Nigerians connected to a major drug trafficking network within 10 days of their arrest during a coordinated multi-state operation. The deportations followed one of India’s largest crackdowns targeting a foreign-controlled narcotics and money laundering syndicate operating across Delhi, Greater Noida, Gwalior and Visakhapatnam in late November 2025.

According to senior officials of the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement police unit, investigators traced the network to a Nigeria-based figure identified as Nick, who is wanted in multiple drug trafficking cases. The syndicate allegedly maintained over 100 operatives in Delhi alone, creating what police described as a multi-layered supply chain serving clients throughout India.

The coordinated raids, conducted on November 27, involved 124 officers from the EAGLE force and 100 personnel from Delhi Crime Branch. Officers simultaneously targeted 20 locations in Delhi with additional operations in three other cities. The operation resulted in approximately 50 arrests, primarily involving Nigerian nationals who had overstayed their visas.

Forensic examination of seized digital devices revealed the network served more than 3,000 customers nationwide, according to investigators who spoke to the Times of India. Customer databases were reconstructed through payment records, encrypted messaging applications and delivery contact information recovered during the investigation.

Police discovered the syndicate used legitimate-appearing businesses to disguise drug proceeds. In one instance, a publishing company transferred 20 lakh rupees to Nigeria while maintaining operations that appeared lawful. Investigators described how payments were routed through businesses that appeared legitimate but existed primarily for money laundering purposes.

The network relied heavily on courier services to transport narcotics concealed inside everyday items including footwear, cosmetics and household goods. Packages were shipped from Delhi neighborhoods such as Lado Sarai, Mehrauli and Munirka to customers across India. Several peddlers established partnerships with businesses dealing in footwear and apparel to facilitate financial transactions linked to drug sales.

Delhi Police moved swiftly to deport 32 Nigerian nationals on priority basis following the arrests. Seven suspects remain in custody facing prosecution after narcotics were recovered from them during raids. Additional suspects may face deportation pending completion of clearance procedures and documentation reviews, officials stated.

The breakthrough investigation began months earlier when EAGLE officers in Hyderabad arrested a restaurant manager who received cocaine shipments from Delhi. During questioning, the suspect revealed connections to the Nigeria-based coordinator, exposing the nationwide distribution system.

Police officials characterized the operation as one of the largest deployments in recent years, with nearly every EAGLE officer placed on active duty. The crackdown involved 15 days of surveillance mapping cartel hideouts and identifying movement patterns before the coordinated strike.

Authorities expressed concern about inadequate monitoring of foreign nationals on student, business and medical visas. Officials noted that previously deported individuals had re-entered India using duplicate passports obtained from third countries. The investigation also highlighted weak regulation of courier services and financial channels facilitating large-scale drug distribution.

The raids uncovered evidence that some arrested women were involved in both drug sales and prostitution, functioning as part of a broader exploitation network. Investigators seized cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy pills, mobile phones and passports showing expired visas during the operation.

Financial investigations revealed the syndicate processed transactions worth crores of rupees this year. Money was funneled through approximately 50 mule accounts, withdrawn via ATMs, then transferred to African countries through hawala networks and cryptocurrency channels. Police estimate the kingpin alone laundered approximately 15 crore rupees through sophisticated hawala operations.

The operation represents a significant disruption to what investigators describe as a highly sophisticated international narcotics network that had extended operations to multiple Indian cities. Authorities emphasized the critical role played by Indian facilitators who provided bank accounts and accommodation enabling the syndicate’s operations.

EAGLE officials have appealed to the public, hospitality industry and youth communities to remain vigilant and report suspicious narcotics activity as investigations continue into the supply chain, financial networks and roles of various establishments linked to the syndicate.