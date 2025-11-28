India Arrests 50 Nigerians in Major Drug Network Crackdown

Indian authorities have arrested more than 50 Nigerian nationals in one of the country’s largest coordinated operations against transnational drug trafficking. The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) from Telangana state and the Delhi Crime Branch conducted simultaneous raids across 20 locations in Delhi and three other cities on November 27, 2025.

The operation resulted in the seizure of drugs worth approximately 3.5 crore rupees, including 5,340 ecstasy pills, 250 grams of cocaine, 109 grams of heroin, and 250 grams of methamphetamine. Authorities also froze 107 bank accounts and identified 59 mule accounts and 16 major cartel hubs in Delhi. The raids took place in Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Pratap Enclave, Prithvi Park, Nilothi, Chandra Nagar, and Munirka neighborhoods.

The joint operation involved 224 officers, including 100 from Delhi Crime Branch and 124 from EAGLE. Raids were also conducted in Noida, Gwalior, and Visakhapatnam with support from local police units. The coordinated effort followed months of intelligence gathering and surveillance that began when EAGLE officers traveled to Delhi approximately a month before the raids.

Investigations revealed the cartel maintained an extensive customer base using encrypted communication and delivery methods modeled after food delivery apps. The suspects allegedly supplied drugs to more than 2,000 consumers and peddlers across India. The network used layered communication channels and app based delivery patterns to execute drug dead drops and avoid face to face exchanges.

Drug orders were placed with a major cartel operator named Nick based in Nigeria, using two Nigerian phone numbers handled from abroad. After authorities seized a drug parcel earlier this year, the cartel changed its communication channels. Drugs were hidden inside courier packages containing shoes, garments, cosmetics, slippers, and similar items dispatched from various Delhi localities.

Officials disclosed that the syndicate’s distribution chain was intertwined with a sex trade ring, which provided both cover and logistics for drug circulation. The operation led to the arrest of a major drug kingpin, multiple women working as both drug sellers and sex workers, and several primary mule account handlers. Some arrestees were not opening doors during raids, with one suspect named Pamela claiming to be taking a bath for more than half an hour while allegedly flushing drugs down a toilet.

A parallel financial investigation uncovered a meticulously structured hawala system that enabled the syndicate to move drug proceeds out of India. Local hawala operators converted cash earnings into goods such as garments and human hair, which were then shipped to Lagos, Nigeria, effectively laundering illicit profits. The suspected kingpin alone laundered an estimated 15 crore rupees through these channels.

The arrested individuals were reportedly overstaying their visas in India. Seven out of the more than 50 Nigerians taken into custody are already involved in multiple drug cases and could not be deported because they face ongoing legal proceedings. Police plan to obtain Movement Restriction Orders from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and place them in detention centers.

EAGLE Director Sandeep Shandilya described the operation as the biggest conducted by EAGLE outside Telangana state. The special force was launched by the Telangana government in June 2025 to curb the drug menace. Previous operations included busting a drug racket at Mahindra University in August, where four individuals including a student were arrested and 50 students remained under investigation for drug consumption.

This latest crackdown builds on several prior operations targeting Nigerian drug networks in India. In July 2025, Delhi Police arrested five Nigerian nationals and seized narcotics worth over 100 crore rupees in an operation targeting a gang that mimicked food delivery apps. In October, another Nigerian woman with pharmaceutical training from London was arrested for allegedly mixing pure drugs into more addictive variants before distribution.

Authorities emphasized that dismantling hawala channels used by such cartels and reinforcing verification systems for foreign nationals remain essential to addressing the persistent drug menace. The investigation continues as officials work to identify remaining cartel commanders believed to be operating from outside India.