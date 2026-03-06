Independence Day: Afia Brayie Ossei Urges Unity to Build a Prosperous Ghana

Oforikrom Constituency Women Organiser hopeful, Afia Brayie Ossei, has called on Ghanaians to honor the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes by actively contributing to community development and nation-building as the country marks its 66th Independence Day.

“May the sacrifices of our heroes never be forgotten. Happy Independence Day Ghana! Let us keep building the nation together,” she said, highlighting the connection between national freedom and civic responsibility.

Independence Day Inspires Grassroots Leadership

For Afia Brayie Ossei, Independence Day is more than a celebration; it is a reminder that the country’s progress depends on citizens taking practical action at the local level. She stressed the importance of unity, national pride, and grassroots engagement, particularly among women and young people.

“As we honor the vision of Kwame Nkrumah and the pioneers of our independence, we must also ask ourselves how we are contributing to Ghana’s progress today,” she added.

A Rising Voice in Local Politics

Currently serving as the National Women Development Coordinator of the Grassroots Alliance for Progress (GAP), Afia Brayie Ossei has built a reputation for mobilizing communities and advocating for stronger female participation in politics.

Her declaration to contest for the Women’s Organizer role in Oforikrom in 2026 reflects growing support for leaders who understand the daily concerns of constituents and are closely connected to grassroots realities.

Balancing Professional Life and Public Service

Outside politics, she is a nurse, chemist, mother, and wife roles she says have strengthened her commitment to social welfare and community development. Her professional and personal experiences provide her with practical insights into challenges affecting families, healthcare, and livelihoods.

The “Reset Oforikrom” Vision

Central to her campaign is the slogan “Reset Oforikrom,” which symbolizes renewed energy in grassroots political engagement and inclusive leadership. Her supporters believe this vision can transform political participation in the constituency and encourage broader community involvement.

From Independence to Action

Afia Brayie Ossei’s Independence Day message emphasizes that Ghana’s freedom was won through sacrifice and courage, and sustaining it requires citizens to actively participate in shaping their communities.

In Oforikrom, she is positioning herself as a leader who channels the spirit of independence into practical action, inspiring residents to take ownership of local development and the political process.