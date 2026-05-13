Incoming Fed Chief Warsh Cornered by US Inflation Data

America’s April inflation surge has cornered incoming Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh before his first day, colliding with political demands from President Trump for lower interest rates.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.8% year-on-year in April, driven heavily by energy prices that accounted for more than 40% of the headline gain, while core inflation excluding food and energy held at 2.8%, keeping price pressures well above the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% target.

Gas prices soared roughly 50% since the Iran war began on February 28 and are up 28.4% over the year, with a national average of $4.50 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Association.

The Fed held the federal funds rate at 3.50% to 3.75% at its April 29 meeting, citing inflation uncertainty and energy prices, while acknowledging that Middle East developments have raised uncertainty around the economic outlook. Markets had previously priced a gradual easing cycle through 2026, but that path has narrowed sharply as inflation proves more persistent than expected.

Warsh, who has advocated for lower rates, faces a position difficult to square with the burst of inflation since the fighting in Iran began. The Senate Banking Committee advanced his nomination to the Senate floor on April 29, and his confirmation is expected imminently.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, a global financial advisory firm, said the April data fundamentally tightened the policy space Warsh is inheriting. “I suspect that Kevin Warsh is going to be cornered,” Green said.

Green described the situation as a three-way collision between inflation data, market expectations and direct political pressure. Trump has publicly and repeatedly called for faster monetary easing, putting the new chair in the position of either delivering cuts that risk re-igniting prices or resisting them at the cost of political friction.

Prediction market data shows a 27% probability and climbing that the Fed may hike rates before 2028, a sharp repricing from the 18.2% probability recorded just one month ago.

Green identified credibility, not just timing, as the core risk. If markets begin to question whether rate decisions are driven by economic data or political pressure, the consequences extend well beyond the United States. For African economies, which depend on dollar-denominated borrowing and are sensitive to shifts in US monetary conditions, a prolonged higher-for-longer environment tightens financial conditions, raises debt servicing costs and reduces the capital inflows that fuel growth.

Economists warn that even if tensions in the Middle East ease, it may be two to nine months before fuel supply chains and prices normalise, meaning energy-driven inflation could persist through much of 2026.

Bond markets have already responded, with yields rising at the front end as near-term rate cut expectations fade. Corporate refinancing costs, mortgage rates and equity valuations are all adjusting to a less accommodating rate environment.