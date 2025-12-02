Inaugural Surf Expo Africa Honours South African Watersports Pioneer

The first Surf Expo Africa (SEA) paid special tribute to John Whitmore, a founding figure in South African surfing and sailing known affectionately as “The Oom,” during its weekend program at the Cape Town International Conference Centre.

The expo ran November 29 and 30, bringing together watersports, wellness, and travel professionals and enthusiasts for presentations, entertainment, and ocean lifestyle activities. Author Miles Masterson delivered a featured presentation on Saturday about Whitmore’s life and contributions, drawing from his biography titled The Oom: The Biography of South African Water Sports Pioneer John Whitmore.

Whitmore earned recognition as the godfather of South African surfing through pioneering efforts that extended far beyond discovering new surf breaks. His vision positioned surfing as a unifying cultural force while establishing competitive structures including the Western Province Surfing Association (WPSA), South African Surfing Association (SASA), and Springbok surfing.

The pioneering surfer became the first to ride many of South Africa’s most celebrated waves at Kommetjie, St Francis, Jeffreys Bay, and Elands Bay. His entrepreneurial ventures shaped the country’s entire surf industry across multiple decades.

In 1954, Whitmore created South Africa’s first surfing brand, Whitmore Surfboards, initially crafting boards from wood before transitioning to polystyrene foam. He opened Cape Town’s first surf retail outlet in 1962, selling imported American gear, stickers, and apparel.

By 1964, Whitmore manufactured South Africa’s first modern polyurethane foam surfboards using cores imported from Hobie Alter in California. He launched Cape Town’s inaugural surf and weather report on Radio Good Hope the following year.

Whitmore appeared prominently in Bruce Brown’s iconic 1960s documentary The Endless Summer in 1966, contributing significantly to the film’s success. Two years later, he began producing Clark Foam polyurethane surfboard blanks in Cape Town, distributing them nationwide to shops and shapers.

His introduction of the Hobie Cat to South Africa in 1971 coincided with opening Cape Town’s first independent sailboat factory, The Cattery, on Harrington Street. In 1978, Whitmore secured the sole license to manufacture Morey Boogie bodyboards in South Africa, bringing another ocean sport to the country.

Masterson’s biography reveals stories highlighting Whitmore’s rebellious, adventurous personality alongside his marketing acumen and business instincts. The book recounts how Whitmore discovered surfing through a swimwear advertisement in an American diving magazine, then built his own 12 foot, 40 kilogram surfboard for a maiden voyage at Glen Beach in Camps Bay.

Masterson describes that initial experience as defining Whitmore’s life purpose, noting the glide of surfing became a sensation to which he remained devoted while spreading that passion to countless others.

The author joined pioneering surf industry figures Robin Solomon, founder of Cape Town’s first surf shop, Peter Wright of The Corner Surf Shop, and 1960s women’s surfing pioneer Bernie Shelly to discuss Whitmore’s lasting influence on South African beach culture.

Masterson emphasized the impossibility of discussing South African surfing or the surf industry without acknowledging Whitmore’s foundational role. He characterized Whitmore as a pioneer, visionary, natural leader, storyteller, and connector who consistently advanced the sport.

Expo organizers stated honoring Whitmore at their inaugural event properly recognized the man who established foundations for everything that followed in South African surfing.

Attendees could meet Masterson, purchase the biography at the Protect the West Coast environmental organization stand, and obtain signed copies. The event directs 50 percent of book sales to Protect the West Coast (PTWC), a Cape Town based environmental group.