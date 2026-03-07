Improper Bookkeeping: The Number One Killer of Businesses in Africa – Digitrust CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Digitrust Technologies, Jeremiah Kobina Egyabeng, has identified improper bookkeeping as the number one reason many businesses in Africa fail, particularly in Ghana.

Speaking during a media engagement at the launch of SellarPro, a modern sales and inventory management platform built for African businesses, the Digitrust CEO explained that poor record-keeping continues to cripple thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises across the continent.

According to him, many businesses collapse not because they lack customers, but because owners have no accurate visibility into their daily sales, expenses and stock levels.

“Improper bookkeeping is the number one silent killer of businesses in Africa. Many entrepreneurs are working hard but operating blindly. Without accurate sales records, inventory tracking and financial reports, it becomes extremely difficult to make sound business decisions,” he said.

Jeremiah Kobina Egyabeng noted that small and medium-sized enterprises account for a significant portion of business activity in Ghana, yet many still rely heavily on manual bookkeeping and fragmented systems to manage their operations.

He explained that this gap has resulted in poor financial visibility, inventory losses and operational inefficiencies for many growing businesses.

Digitrust Technologies has spent several years building digital solutions aimed at helping businesses improve bookkeeping, streamline operations and gain real-time visibility into their performance.

Through its various software platforms and business solutions, the company has served close to 1,000 businesses across industries, including retail, wholesale, electronics, fashion, distribution and services.

This experience led to the development of SellarPro, a powerful yet easy-to-use point-of-sale and inventory management system designed specifically for African retail and distribution businesses.

SellarPro enables businesses to record sales, track inventory across multiple branches, monitor staff activity and generate detailed business reports in real time, helping owners maintain full control over their operations.

Since its beta launch, SellarPro has already onboarded more than 600 businesses across Ghana. These businesses collectively process over ₵10 million in sales transactions every month through the platform.

Digitrust Technologies is also in the process of migrating all existing Digitrust POS customers onto the SellarPro platform, consolidating its merchant base into a unified retail technology ecosystem.

With over 600 active businesses already using the platform nationwide, SellarPro is emerging as one of the fastest growing POS and retail management systems supporting Ghanaian businesses.

According to the Digitrust CEO, the long-term goal of the platform goes beyond traditional point-of-sale systems.

“We are building more than just a POS system. Our vision is to provide African businesses with a complete digital operating system that helps them manage sales, inventory, finances and customer relationships from one unified platform,” he said.

The company revealed plans to introduce several advanced modules in upcoming updates to further enhance the capabilities of the platform. These updates will include integrated accounting tools, advanced business analytics, customer relationship management, supplier management and enhanced reporting dashboards.

Future updates are also expected to introduce deeper integrations with e-commerce platforms, payment systems and AI-powered insights that will help business owners better understand sales trends, predict demand and detect operational inefficiencies.

According to Jeremiah Kobina Egyabeng, empowering African businesses with the right technology tools is critical to improving sustainability and long-term growth across the continent.

“Our mission is to equip entrepreneurs with tools that give them clarity, transparency and control over their businesses. When business owners can clearly see what is happening in their operations, they are better positioned to grow, scale and create more economic opportunities,” he stated.

Digitrust Technologies is a Ghana-based technology company focused on building digital solutions for African businesses. Its product ecosystem includes point-of-sale systems, enterprise resource planning platforms, customer relationship management tools and other software solutions designed to help businesses operate more efficiently in the digital age.