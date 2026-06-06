Importers Warn Cargo Tracking Note Could Cost Millions

Ghanaian importers have warned that reviving the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) could add up to €382.8 million yearly to port clearing costs, reigniting debate over the proposed cargo monitoring system.

The Exim Frozen Foods Association of Ghana (EFFAG) estimates the policy would add between €187.2 million and €382.8 million each year. The group based the figure on Ghana’s 2024 container throughput of roughly 1.7 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) and fee structures linked to earlier attempts to launch the system. It says the total could climb higher once other cargo categories enter the calculation.

EFFAG set out its position in a statement signed by Executive Secretary Michael Obiri-Adjei, as policymakers revisit whether Ghana should restore the CTN, also known as the Smart Port Note (SPN), to tighten cargo monitoring and data collection.

The association argues the charges would move down the supply chain, leaving consumers to absorb the final cost through pricier imported goods. It says the burden would land as businesses already wrestle with high logistics costs, foreign exchange pressure and rising operating expenses.

EFFAG also questioned the rationale for the new cost layer. It points to existing platforms, including the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and the Ghana Integrated Cargo Clearance System, which it says already handle cargo tracking and revenue assurance.

The group insisted the system would deliver little operational value, stating that “the CTN/SPN does not solve any identifiable problem within Ghana’s port ecosystem.”

Beyond the cost, EFFAG warned that fresh charges and paperwork could erode Ghana’s standing as a regional logistics hub, especially as shipping lines weigh port efficiency and pricing across West Africa.

The association also raised concerns about the reported roles of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) and the Inter-Ocean Maritime and Logistics Institute (IOMLI), arguing that a data collection mandate should not create new financial obligations for traders.

EFFAG urged the Ministry of Transport to drop any plan to bring back the system and instead cut bottlenecks, streamline port processes and reinforce existing digital trade tools. It called on officials to put efficiency reforms ahead of what it described as duplicative rules that raise the cost of doing business.