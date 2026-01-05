Importers Credit Strong Cedi for Lower Trading Costs in 2025

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has attributed the strong recovery of the cedi in 2025 to disciplined monetary policy and improved market confidence, noting the currency’s performance delivered tangible cost savings for traders and eased business operations at the country’s ports.

Speaking at a media engagement and New Year meeting in Accra on Saturday, January 3, IEAG Executive Secretary Samson Asaki Awingobit said the cedi recorded a remarkable turnaround during the year, strengthening by more than 40 percent against the US dollar by mid 2025. The appreciation marked a significant shift from the volatility experienced in earlier periods, particularly after the currency hit a low of approximately GH¢15.56 per dollar in early April before rebounding to around GH¢10.28 by June.

“By mid 2025, the cedi had strengthened by over 40 percent against the US dollar, significantly easing the cost of imports and reducing exchange rate induced cost pressures on traders,” Awingobit stated. He explained the improved exchange rate environment enhanced operational efficiency across the port and trade value chain.

The strengthening of the local currency against major international currencies helped reduce exchange rate pressures that typically inflate import related costs. During the 2025 yuletide period, import clearance costs were significantly lower relative to the cost burdens of prior years, largely due to a stronger cedi which reduced the foreign exchange component of duty payments, freight bills, and related port charges.

IEAG stressed the appreciation of the cedi translated directly into lower operational expenses for importers. With improved exchange rates, the cedi value of freight charges, customs duties, and other port related payments declined, allowing businesses to manage costs more efficiently. This easing of financial pressure was particularly important for firms dependent on foreign inputs and finished goods for local distribution and manufacturing.

Beyond cost reductions, the Association highlighted improvements in trader liquidity over the course of the year. As the local currency strengthened, the burden of servicing dollar denominated obligations reduced, freeing up working capital for business expansion and increased trading activity. “Trader liquidity improved, given that better exchange rates lightened the cedi cost of working capital denominated in dollars, increasing throughput and enhancing port efficiency,” Awingobit added.

IEAG stated the currency’s appreciation was rooted in sound economic management. “The observable appreciation of the cedi is not accidental but reflects disciplined monetary policy, improved market confidence, and heightened foreign exchange market activity,” the Association noted. The group pointed to strong export performance, including trade surpluses and an estimated 60 percent growth in export earnings in the first half of 2025, as key factors supporting currency stability.

The Association attributed the turnaround to broader macroeconomic improvements recorded in 2025, including currency stability, stronger external buffers, and robust export earnings, which together reduced exchange rate pressures on import dependent businesses. Gross international reserves rose to over $11 billion by mid 2025, providing nearly five months of import cover, according to IEAG.

The cedi’s performance in 2025 made it the fourth best performing currency in Africa and one of the best performing globally during the second quarter, according to the World Bank. The institution stated Ghana’s currency was strengthened by tight monetary and fiscal policies, increased export revenues buoyed by higher prices of gold and cocoa, and improved market sentiment.

The International Monetary Fund in its recent Staff Report noted the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has been actively managing the foreign exchange market while increasing its footprint. The Domestic Gold Purchasing Programme has been a key source of foreign exchange inflows, alongside cocoa inflows and repatriation requirements on extractive sector export proceeds.

IEAG used the occasion to defend the Bank of Ghana against recent criticism of its monetary operations, describing some public commentary as lacking context and technical understanding. “While robust public discourse is vital in a democratic society, we at IEAG believe that some negative reportage has lacked context and technical nuance, ultimately clouding public appreciation of the BoG’s strategic contributions to economic stability, growth, and the cedi’s performance,” Awingobit stated.

The Association expressed optimism about Ghana’s economic outlook in 2026 and called for continued prudent monetary policy, stronger collaboration between policymakers and the private sector, and balanced, informed media reporting on economic issues affecting currency stability and business confidence.