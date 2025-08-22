Importers And Exporters Association Of Ghana Calls On Bog Governor

The leadership of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), led by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Samson Awingobit Asaki, has paid a courtesy call on the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG), Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, at the Bank Square in Accra.

The delegation was received by the Second Deputy Governor, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu.

In a statement, Mr. Asaki Awingobit commended the Bank for its strong leadership in not only stabilising the cedi but also improving the macroeconomic outlook of the country. He also praised the Bank of Ghana’s policies under Dr. Asiama’s leadership and called for further support from the staff and all Ghanaians to address concerns that needed the Bank’s intervention to resolve.

The Governor assured the group that the Bank remained committed to supporting the entire business community of the country to enable them to make the needed positive impact on the economic growth and development of the country.