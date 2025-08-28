Importers Allege Political Networks Control Port Cargo Auctions

Ghana’s importers and exporters are sounding the alarm over alleged manipulation of cargo auctions at the nation’s ports, claiming politically connected groups are exploiting foreign exchange shortages to acquire goods at deeply discounted prices.

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana laid out serious allegations Wednesday, accusing unnamed cartels of systematically taking advantage of struggling businesses unable to clear their shipments due to dollar scarcity.

At the heart of the dispute is a sharp reduction in clearance timelines. While regulations provide a 60-day grace period for goods on the Uncleared Cargo List before auction, the association says this has been slashed to just 21 days in practice. The shortened window, combined with ongoing forex challenges, has created what the IEAG calls a predatory environment.

“This fraudulent system not only robs importers of their hard-earned capital but also denies the state valuable revenue at a time when Ghana desperately needs every pesewa,” the association stated, highlighting the broader economic impact.

The alleged scheme works like this, according to the IEAG. Importers struggling to secure dollars quickly enough see their goods auctioned off to well-connected buyers who pay minimal service fees, typically between GH₵6,000 and GH₵10,000. Meanwhile, the original importers remain liable for substantial demurrage charges even after losing their consignments.

The association claims proper procedures are being bypassed, with auctions proceeding without required gazetting and legal processes. These shortcuts, they argue, benefit a select group while legitimate businesses bear crushing financial losses.

Ghana’s foreign exchange shortage has created fertile ground for such practices. Many importers report weeks-long waits for dollar allocations from banks, leaving perishable goods and time-sensitive shipments particularly vulnerable.

The IEAG’s demands are sweeping. They want the full 60-day grace period restored immediately and a one-time clearance option for importers caught in the forex crunch. They’re also pushing for investigations by the Customs Division and security agencies into what they term a “political cabal” operating within the port system.

Bank of Ghana has been urged to intervene, ensuring commercial banks provide equitable forex access to traders. Without such measures, the association warns, legitimate businesses will continue hemorrhaging capital while state revenues suffer.

The timing of these allegations is particularly sensitive. Ghana’s economy remains under pressure, with the government seeking to boost revenues and stabilize the cedi. Any systematic loss of customs revenue through manipulated auctions would complicate recovery efforts.

Port operations are crucial to Ghana’s economy, with the majority of the country’s imports passing through Tema and Takoradi. Disruption or corruption in these facilities ripples through supply chains, affecting everything from food prices to industrial production.

The association has put authorities on notice, warning that mass action may follow if reforms aren’t implemented swiftly. Such protests could disrupt port operations at a time when smooth trade flows are essential for economic stability.

This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about port procedures. Previous administrations have faced similar allegations about preferential treatment and irregular practices in cargo handling and clearance processes.

For legitimate importers, the current situation represents a double blow. First, they struggle to secure foreign exchange in a challenging economic environment. Then, if they fail to clear goods within the shortened timeframe, they lose both their cargo and face additional charges.

The Customs Division has not yet responded to the specific allegations raised by the IEAG. How authorities address these concerns could determine whether tensions escalate or if a negotiated solution emerges.

The broader issue reflects ongoing challenges in Ghana’s economic management. Foreign exchange shortages, which triggered this crisis according to importers, stem from deeper structural imbalances that successive governments have struggled to resolve.

Any investigation into the alleged cartels would need to examine not just current practices but the regulatory framework that allows such rapid auctions of uncleared cargo. The 21-day timeline, if confirmed, appears to contradict established regulations.

For now, businesses continue operating under what they describe as an unfair system, watching consignments disappear to buyers they claim have insider advantages. Whether authorities act on these allegations will test the government’s commitment to creating a level playing field for all economic actors.