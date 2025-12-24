Imperial General Assurance supports Ashanti School for the Deaf Girls with Menstrual Hygiene Products

In a major move to promote dignity, confidence, and uninterrupted education for girls living with disabilities, Imperial General Assurance, Ghana’s fastest-growing insurance company, has donated a three-month supply of menstrual hygiene products to the Ashanti School for the Deaf at Gyamase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

The donation, done in partnership with the Total Family Health Organisation (TFHO), will benefit all 236 girls at the special needs institution, in addressing a fundamental barrier to their regular school attendance and overall well-being.

Presenting the items, the Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Harry Boakye Ofori-Attah said the initiative underscores a firm commitment by the company to advancing key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), and Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), achieved through strategic Partnerships (SDG 17).

Mr. Ofori-Attah emphasized that the support is beyond the physical donation. “For us at Imperial, this means more than pads; it means comfort, inclusion, and the assurance that the education of these girls and their daily lives will not be interrupted,” he stated. “Every girl deserves dignity, confidence, and the freedom to learn without barriers.”

Menstrual hygiene management remains a significant challenge for many young girls in Ghana, often leading to missed school days and diminished self-esteem. The challenge is compounded for girls in special needs schools, who face additional societal and economic hurdles.

The partnership with TFHO, a social marketing organisation working to encourage healthy behaviours and provide affordable health products across Ghana, ensured the donation was tailored to meet the specific needs of the beneficiaries. School authorities have hailed the gesture as a timely intervention that will foster a more inclusive and supportive learning environment.

“Together, we’re building a world where every girl can rise with confidence, every single day of the month,” Mr. Ofori-Attah added, highlighting the broader vision behind the corporate social responsibility project.

On his part, the Executive Director of TFHO, Joseph Addo-Yobo said his organisation recognised that it could not tackle period poverty alone, especially when it comes to reaching the most marginalized communities, hence their decision to partner with Imperial General Assurance.

“The deaf and special needs students often get overlooked in mainstream health initiatives, and Imperial General Assurance shared our vision that every young person deserves dignity during menstruation, regardless of their abilities or circumstances. Their commitment to corporate social responsibility aligned perfectly with our mission at TFHO, and together, we knew we could make a real difference. It’s partnerships like these that help us extend our reach beyond what we could achieve on our own and ensure that no girl has to miss school simply because she doesn’t have access to sanitary pads.”, he stressed.

The donation at the Ashanti School for the Deaf sets a powerful example of how targeted partnerships between the private sector and non-profits can create tangible impact, breaking down inequalities and empowering the most vulnerable to pursue their education and potential without limitation.