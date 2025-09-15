Immigration Raid at Georgia Plant Strains US-South Korea Relations

A massive immigration raid at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery facility in Georgia has escalated into a diplomatic crisis between the United States and South Korea, with over 300 South Korean nationals detained and subsequently returned home.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 475 people on September 4 at the sprawling construction site in Ellabell, Georgia, near Savannah, with the majority being South Korean nationals working on the joint venture between Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution.

The operation represents the largest single-location immigration enforcement action under the current administration’s intensified crackdown on unauthorized employment. More than 300 detained South Korean workers departed Atlanta on a chartered flight Thursday, bound for Seoul.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung condemned the raid as an “unjust infringement” on his nation’s citizens and business interests. Lee warned during a Thursday news conference that Korean companies will likely hesitate to make further US investments unless Washington improves its visa system for their employees.

The president described the immigration enforcement as “perplexing,” noting it occurred at a facility representing billions in Korean investment and could deter future business partnerships.

The incident highlights persistent challenges Korean companies face obtaining proper work visas for skilled technical personnel essential to establishing US manufacturing operations. Industry experts say Korean firms have struggled with visa processes for workers possessing critical technical knowledge needed to launch new facilities.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasized that Lee had instructed officials to swiftly resolve the matter, stressing that the rights and interests of Korean nationals and business operations must be protected.

The raid targeted a major battery manufacturing plant crucial to the US electric vehicle supply chain. The facility represents significant Korean investment in American clean energy infrastructure, making the enforcement action particularly sensitive from a trade perspective.

Immigration officials maintained that the detained workers had overstayed visas or lacked proper work authorization. However, Korean officials argued that sending technical specialists abroad for factory startups represents standard industry practice requiring temporary assignments.

The diplomatic fallout threatens broader US-Korea economic cooperation at a time when both nations seek to strengthen manufacturing partnerships and supply chain security. South Korea ranks among America’s most important Asian allies and trading partners.

President Lee had previously ordered “all-out efforts” to respond to the mass arrests, as South Korea reeled from news of the large-scale detention of its citizens.

The incident raises questions about immigration enforcement procedures at foreign-invested facilities and whether adequate coordination exists between federal agencies and international business operations. Korean officials have called for improved visa processes to prevent similar incidents.

The Georgia plant represents billions in Korean investment aimed at supporting America’s transition to electric vehicles. The facility’s success depends on Korean technical expertise and established supply chain relationships.

For Korean companies evaluating US investments, the raid demonstrates potential risks of regulatory enforcement affecting international business operations. The diplomatic response suggests Seoul views this as a broader policy issue requiring systemic changes rather than an isolated incident.

The resolution may set precedents for how immigration enforcement intersects with foreign investment and whether special considerations apply to international business operations critical to US economic interests.