Immigration Officials Hunt Sex Trafficking Suspect After Brutal Assault

Ghana Immigration Service officers in Wassa Akropong have launched an intensive search for a suspected sex trafficking operator who allegedly tortured a Nigerian woman with powdered pepper after the victim attempted to leave forced commercial sex work.

The disturbing incident occurred in Wassa Asikuma, a small-scale mining community in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region. According to reports from Asona FM, a local radio station serving the area, the victim had been brought into Ghana approximately three months ago specifically for sex trafficking purposes. Her alleged trafficker imposed a daily sales target of GH₵200, a requirement that became the catalyst for the subsequent violence.

When the Nigerian woman informed her handler that she could no longer continue the exploitative work, the situation reportedly escalated into physical assault. The suspect, allegedly assisted by other commercial sex workers in the area, stripped the victim naked and forcefully applied powdered pepper to her private parts. Witnesses described hearing the woman’s screams as she endured the painful punishment intended to intimidate her into compliance.

Immigration officers from Wassa Akropong received a tip about the assault and rushed to the location to rescue the victim. However, upon their arrival, the primary suspect had already fled the scene. Authorities confirmed that the woman remains at large and is actively being sought for questioning regarding human trafficking and assault charges.

An eyewitness who provided shelter to the victim during the ordeal recounted the harrowing scene in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com. She explained that noise from the assault drew her attention, prompting her to intervene when she discovered the ongoing attack. The woman took the victim into her house and locked the door, resisting attempts by the attackers to force their way inside and drag the victim back out.

The Good Samaritan described the victim’s condition as severe, noting that pepper had been applied not only to her private parts but also to her nose and ears. Working with her sister, she administered shea butter and powder to the affected areas in an attempt to ease the victim’s pain while waiting for authorities to arrive. The traditional remedy provided some relief as the woman suffered through the burning sensation.

Following the rescue, the alleged trafficker reportedly returned to the eyewitness’s home, making threats and demanding repayment of money she claimed to have invested in bringing the victim to Ghana. The suspect warned the eyewitness to stay out of the matter, insisting that the victim owed her substantial sums that needed to be recovered. This demand reflects a common pattern in human trafficking cases where victims are told they must repay inflated transportation and housing costs.

The eyewitness took the initiative to contact immigration officials directly for assistance. An officer who spoke with her by phone assured that personnel would be dispatched to handle the situation. True to their word, immigration officers arrived at her residence and conducted arrests, though the primary suspect managed to evade capture. The swift response by immigration authorities demonstrates the seriousness with which such cases are being treated.

This incident highlights ongoing challenges with human trafficking networks operating in Ghana’s mining communities. Wassa Asikuma, located in the Wassa Amenfi East District, has a notable small-scale mining presence, an industry that unfortunately attracts various forms of exploitation including forced labor and sex trafficking. Mining areas often become hubs for such criminal activity due to the transient populations and cash-based economies they generate.

Earlier in 2025, authorities in Wassa Akropong conducted a major anti-human trafficking operation in April that rescued six victims and led to arrests, indicating that the area has been under scrutiny for trafficking activities. That operation, led by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit’s Station Officer, demonstrated the ongoing presence of trafficking networks in the region that prey on vulnerable foreign nationals.

The pattern of abuse described in this latest case fits established trafficking methods. Victims are typically recruited with promises of legitimate work or better opportunities, then transported across borders and forced into commercial sex work. Traffickers maintain control through debt bondage, physical violence, intimidation, and isolation from support systems. The daily quota system imposed on the victim represents a common control mechanism that keeps victims in perpetual debt.

Nigerian women and girls remain particularly vulnerable to trafficking into Ghana for sexual exploitation. The porous borders between West African nations, combined with economic disparities and language similarities, make movement relatively easy for traffickers who exploit these connections. Victims often don’t speak local Ghanaian languages beyond basic communication, increasing their isolation and dependence on their handlers.

Legal experts note that the suspect could face multiple charges if apprehended, including human trafficking, assault causing harm, unlawful detention, and potentially conspiracy if other accomplices are identified. Ghana’s Human Trafficking Act criminalizes trafficking for sexual exploitation and prescribes significant prison sentences for offenders. The brutal nature of the assault, including the use of pepper as a torture method, could lead to additional aggravated assault charges.

The Ghana Immigration Service continues to appeal for public assistance in locating the suspect. Anyone with information about her whereabouts has been encouraged to contact the nearest immigration office or police station. Authorities emphasized that protecting informants’ identities remains a priority to encourage people to come forward without fear of retaliation.

This case underscores the importance of community vigilance in combating human trafficking. The eyewitness’s willingness to intervene and provide shelter potentially saved the victim from further harm or being forced to continue in exploitative conditions. Her actions demonstrate how ordinary citizens can play crucial roles in disrupting trafficking operations by refusing to look away when they witness abuse.

Advocacy groups working on human trafficking issues in Ghana have long called for increased resources for victim support services. While rescue operations are important, survivors need comprehensive assistance including medical care, counseling, legal support, and reintegration services. The victim in this case will require ongoing support to recover from both the physical assault and the psychological trauma of her trafficking experience.

The search for the suspect continues as immigration officials work to dismantle what appears to be part of a larger trafficking network operating in the Western Region’s mining communities. Authorities remain committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice while ensuring the victim receives appropriate care and protection.