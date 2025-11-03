Immigration Officer Killed, Another Injured in Armed Attack at Ghana–Togo Border

…Colleagues Demand Justice and Better Protection

Tragedy struck late Sunday night, November 2, 2025, when unknown gunmen ambushed two Immigration Officers on duty at Nagani, a border town in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region, leaving one officer dead and another severely injured.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. as the officers, identified as Philip and Cosmos, were returning from duty under the Pulimakom Sector Command. According to preliminary accounts from colleagues, the two were attacked by armed men while passing through a remote stretch near Nagani.

Reports indicate that one of the officers, Philip, managed to escape into the bush after being shot at, leaving behind his rifle. His colleague, Cosmos, attempted to confront the attackers but was struck multiple times — in the stomach and knee. Eyewitnesses said his intestines were exposed from the gunshot wounds.

Both officers were rushed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital around 1 a.m. for emergency treatment. Sadly, Cosmos succumbed to his injuries at dawn on Monday, November 3, 2025.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Tempane, Mr. Mbilla Joseph, has confirmed the incident, adding that joint security teams have begun investigations to track down the gunmen.

“We are working closely with the police and other security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the DCE assured.

Shock and Outrage Among Immigration Officers

The attack has triggered grief and anger among officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Upper East Region. Some have described the incident as “a painful reminder of the dangers we face daily” while lamenting what they call government’s neglect of the welfare and safety of frontline security personnel.

In an open letter addressed to President John Dramani Mahama, the Chief of Staff, the Minister for the Interior, and the Comptroller-General of Immigration, the officers expressed frustration over the lack of protection and support for personnel working in high-risk border areas.

“The lives of these innocent men and women out there are not just uniforms in motion — they are sons, daughters, fathers, and mothers who have sworn to protect the country we proudly call our motherland. Yet, we are dying slowly and painfully while protecting the very land that sometimes forgets us,” the letter read in part.

The emotional letter, shared by officers under the banner ‘Concerned Security Personnel’, called for urgent reforms to improve welfare, logistical support, and psychological care for frontline officers who continue to face violent attacks while enforcing border security.

“Our sacrifices are often unseen. Our pain becomes news only when tragedy strikes. Too often, the only time our leaders speak of us is when stories are written after an officer falls,” it continued.

“We are pleading not for luxury, not for praise — but for dignity, respect, and compassion.”

A Growing Security Concern

Attacks on Immigration and other security personnel along Ghana’s northern borders have become increasingly frequent in recent years. Officers stationed in remote areas such as Pulimakom, Paga, and Hamile have repeatedly called for improved communication networks, armed escorts, and better protective gear.

Observers say the lack of lighting, poor roads, and delayed reinforcements often leave officers exposed to ambushes by smugglers, bandits, and cross-border criminal gangs.

Call for Government Action

Security analysts and civil society groups have joined calls for government to act decisively, saying the loss of lives among security personnel undermines morale and weakens border surveillance.

The open letter concluded with a plea to national leaders:

“Let this not be just another cry lost in the wind. Let it be the beginning of change that restores hope to every uniformed man and woman who still believes in the dream of a better Ghana.”

As of Monday evening, the Ghana Immigration Service had yet to issue an official statement on the attack, but internal sources say officers across the Upper East Region are mourning their fallen colleague — even as they brace for continued duty at one of Ghana’s most volatile border fronts.

– Report by Prosper Agbenyega