Ghanaian gospel sensation Imma Trump delivered an electrifying performance at the highly anticipated “Holly Styllion” concert on September 21st, 2025. Held at the Bibiani Methodist primary school park in Bibiani, the event brought together a diverse lineup of talented artists, including Ruth Rufet Adjei, Adoma Joyce, Jay Jackson, and many more.

The concert celebrated the power and beauty of gospel music, with each artist bringing their unique sound to the stage. Despite being a free event, the production quality was impressive, showcasing Imma Trump’s attention to detail and commitment to excellence.

The “Holly Styllion” concert was a resounding success, filling the audience with good gospel vibes and leaving a lasting impact on all who attended. Imma Trump’s ability to curate an event of this caliber speaks to his growing influence in the gospel music scene.