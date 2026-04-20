IMF Warns Ghana on Aid Cuts Risk

Ghana’s hard-won fiscal recovery faces a new threat from the structural decline of international aid, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning that cuts in official development assistance, including reductions in United States health-sector funding, could place additional pressure on domestic social budgets even as the country approaches the end of its IMF programme.

The warning forms a dedicated chapter of the IMF’s April 2026 Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, titled “Aid Cuts in Sub-Saharan Africa: This Time Is Different,” which draws a sharp distinction between past aid fluctuations and what the Fund describes as a more permanent structural shift.

The IMF notes that past aid shocks were largely cyclical, with donors cutting back and later returning. What is occurring now, the Fund says, appears more structural, falling hardest on fragile states and low-income economies that depend on aid not as a supplement but as a critical source of budget financing, healthcare, and food assistance.

The Fund estimates that aid declines of between 16 and 28 percent in official development assistance could impose additional fiscal pressure on affected governments, particularly in social sectors. Ghana, which has historically received donor support in areas including health, faces exposure to this dynamic as it prepares to exit its Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme with the IMF in August 2026.

IMF African Department Director Abebe Aemro Selassie acknowledged Ghana’s recovery achievements, pointing to the primary balance swinging from a deficit of 2.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2024 to a surplus of 2.6 percent in 2025, while the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio fell from 61.8 percent to 45.3 percent. International reserves now cover 5.8 months of imports.

Despite those gains, the Fund cautions that the post-programme period is precisely when fiscal slippage has historically re-emerged in Ghana. The aid shock compounds that risk by potentially widening the financing gap in social sectors that successive governments have partially relied on donor contributions to sustain.

The IMF also cautioned that the high cost of living remains a concern for households in Ghana, even as macroeconomic indicators improve, and that there are lingering risks related to domestic financing needs and the sustainability of recent gains.

On the growth outlook, the IMF has revised Ghana’s 2026 gross domestic product expansion to 4.8 percent, up from an earlier estimate of 4.6 percent, reflecting stronger-than-expected programme performance. Inflation, which exceeded 23 percent in 2024, has declined sharply to approximately 3.2 percent as of March 2026, while the cedi appreciated by more than 40 percent against the US dollar in 2025.

The Fund’s policy direction for economies in Ghana’s position emphasises maintaining fiscal credibility, strengthening domestic revenue mobilisation, and protecting targeted social programmes without resorting to broad-based subsidies, recommendations that carry sharper urgency given the prospect of reduced external financing.

Selassie urged that in the near term, countries must keep inflation expectations anchored and protect the most vulnerable through targeted, time-bound support, while over the medium term accelerating structural reforms remains essential to unlock private-sector-led growth.

Ghana’s programme exit in August 2026 will test whether the institutional frameworks built under IMF oversight can hold without external conditionality, at a moment when the global aid architecture that has long supplemented public budgets across Sub-Saharan Africa is undergoing its most significant contraction in decades.